After 30 years of experience in occupational therapy, Sheleene Charf was ready to take charge and venture out on her own.
The Chambers resident completed her dream of owning her own practice when she opened her Charf Therapy & Holistic Wellness clinic in O’Neill about a year ago.
“I made up my mind in November 2019 and started the process. It was really scary for me — I’m not a business-minded person,” Charf said. “I know the hospital provides outpatient therapy, but I do feel it’s nice for patients and people to have choices. It gives patients another opportunity to choose a different place for therapy or try something different if they have been trying something that didn’t work.”
Charf, who is originally from Neligh, got her occupational therapy degree in Sweden and then started working in nursing homes. From there she transitioned as an occupational therapist at Faith Regional Health Services for 20 years.
Following her job at Faith Regional, Charf returned to serving nursing homes in both O’Neill and Atkinson with a contracted therapy company.
But as nursing homes strayed away from contracting services and focused on in-house therapy, Charf knew she wanted something different — and to care for her patients in the way she wanted to.
Charf’s clinic offers an array of services that address both the wellness and occupational side of patient care.
“Being a therapist for more than 30 years, I’ve had exposure to almost every area,” Charf said. “The only area that I haven’t worked in is the neonatal area. I’ve been in the intensive care unit, I’ve worked stroke rehab, vision rehab.”
As a certified lymphedemic specialist, she often treats people who need lymphatic massage. This treatment targets the lymphatic system and can help people with swelling or fluid in their legs, or post-cancer patients after surgery.
Charf customizes her treatments to patient needs. She’s seen people who need occupational therapy after accidents or procedures and performs treatments for many ailments like vertigo, arthritis or conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
She also commonly performs Reiki, a Japanese form of alternative medicine called energy healing.
“I have loved the results that I have seen with my clients,” Charf said. “I have one client, she couldn’t do anything because she was in so much pain with her back. I started doing Reiki and she was able to relax enough where she could move better and she didn’t have as much pain. She was just overwhelmed by how good she felt afterward.”
One thing about opening a business that Charf never could have predicted was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many community members were still able to attend her open house in April, but soon after she chose to close along with numerous other small businesses. She still saw some clients by appointment only and disinfected the entire facility between each appointment — something she still does.
“Things kind of slowed down and the rest of the year being as it was, it’s just been kind of a rollercoaster,” she said. “You have some months you’re just swamped, and some months you wonder ‘Where did everybody go?’”
Charf said she hopes to eventually have both the holistic and occupational sides of her business equally busy. She would also like to hire other therapists to work with clients in the future after she gets more established.
“I felt like this was an opportunity to try on my own and work with patients and not have to worry about productivity,” she said. “I want to spend as long as I can, or as long as I feel the patient needs...My role is to help people feel good about not only themselves but find different ways of achieving their quality of life.”
Charf Therapy & Holistic Wellness is located at 410 E. Everett St. in O’Neill. Interested clients can book an appointment either by calling 402-340-9099, emailing charfwellness@gmail.com or through the clinic’s Facebook page.