The Norfolk and Lincoln East boys soccer teams both entered Thursday's match aiming to rekindle some momentum after having suffered consecutive losses.
By the end of the first half, it appeared imminent which team would benefit the most.
Lincoln East scored four goals in 20 minutes, two coming via free kicks, and the Spartans held off the Panthers in the second half to exit with a 5-1 decision on Thursday evening at Norfolk Middle School.
"Norfolk is never an easy place to come," Spartans coach Colin Smitsek said. "They always make it a challenge. They always make it difficult, so we just wanted to get out of here with a win."
Going into Thursday, Lincoln East had dropped back-to-back contests, while Norfolk had fallen in three-straight since a 2-0 start.
"I'm obviously disappointed in the loss, but I'm proud of the guys for at least staying in the battle," Panthers coach Joe Myers said. "We went down early, and that can cause a team to pack it in and want to quit. I'm glad our guys never did that. They hung with it. They worked hard."
Lincoln East dominated possession in the first half, a stretch in which it registered 13 total shots, 11 on goal, and scored four goals within 20 minutes. The Spartans turned a corner kick and half of its free-kick opportunities into goals. In the game, Lincoln East finished with 16 total shots, five free kicks and two penalty kicks.
"It was a reaction that we needed after obviously losing the two games," Smitsek said.
In contrast, Norfolk mustered just one shot on goal in the entire first half and managed six of its nine total shots in the second half when it played with the wind at its back. Ben Schoenherr pushed through Norfolk's lone goal in the 43rd minute on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 4-1, but Lincoln East answered with one of its own in the 60th minute.
Myers added that the contest alluded to a troubling pattern.
"We have to be a team that can't go up and down. We can't play up and then the next game be down like a roller coaster ride," he said. "We've got to get off the roller coaster. We've got to have quality every single game."
Aidan Nachi scored two goals (28th and 60th minutes) for the visitors, one in each half, while Jacob Scharfen (34th minute), Jonny Hoesch (22nd minute) and Tommie Stumpff (14th minute) each added a first-half goal. Scharfen had the game's only assist.
Norfolk keeper Adrian Romero had seven saves.
The defeat left the Panthers needing to regroup heading into its home tournament Saturday.
"We're excited about hosting a tournament this weekend where hopefully we can get two wins, win a trophy, and start feeling good about the season again," Myers said.
LE 4 1 — 5
NHS 0 1 — 1
Goals: (LE) Aidan Nachi 2, Jacob Scharfen, Jonny Hoesch, Tommie Stumpff; (NHS) Ben Schoenherr. Assist: (LE) Jacob Scharfen. Saves: (LE) Brayden Bouwens 3; (NHS) Adrian Romero 7.