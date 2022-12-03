WEST POINT — If you had any doubts as to how quickly girls wrestling has grown in Nebraska, the action in the gymnasium Friday at West Point-Beemer High School should have been enough to erase them.
More than 260 girls from 36 schools — including two from Iowa — made for a full day of action on five mats in the main gymnasium and practice room as the second edition of the season-opening Friday Fracas — and the first in West Point — showcased outstanding talent in the first big tournament of the 2022-23 season for area girls wrestlers.
And even with a one-hour delay in the start time and a computer malfunction, all seemed to go well.
“It ran a whole lot smoother than I had first anticipated,” West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said as they rolled up the mats around 10:45 p.m. Friday. “With the number of athletes and teams and also having a boys (dual) tournament going on at the same time, and also with a number of changes that slowed things down at the start, I’m pretty pleased with how the day went.”
Friday’s Fracas not only included nine returning state qualifiers, but showcased future talent that some coaches didn’t see coming until Friday.
“We got to see some kids who weren’t on the radar before today come in and do well,” he said. “I know York had a girl who was going out for basketball until the first day and then decided on wrestling, and she showed that she was a quick learner and that’s cool to see.”
South Sioux City coach Even Bohnet, whose team pulled away with four champions and eight medalists to win the team title, also was impressed.
“All the girls that are showing interest in this sport and trying it out, it was just a great show today for women’s wrestling,” he said.
The feature match of Friday’s finals came late as two state finalists went head-to-head for the 190-pound title.
West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch, who won the first 235-pound state title a year ago, met up with Fairbury senior Makenna Schramm, a runner-up at 185 pounds last year.
Schramm got the early start with a takedown and had Paasch on her heels for much of the first period before getting a pin as time ran out in the opening period to claim first-place honors.
The Cardinals, last year’s state champions in the debut for girls wrestling as an NSAA-sanctioned sport, picked up where they left off from last year, finishing the day with four individual champions and eight medalists, three of whom were state medalists a year ago.
Gloria Flores, a fifth-place finisher last year, took care of business in the 100-pound weight bracket and finished the night with a 65-second pin over Alsafa Alkhalil of Omaha Central. Defending state champion Selena Zamora followed with a 10-4 win over Cecilia Scarfff of South Polk (Iowa) at 135 pounds, Stephanie Olivarez came back from a 14-8 deficit to pick up a third-period pin at 145 pounds and Melissa De La Torre beat teammate Caitlyn Sohm, both of whom medaled at state last year, on a first-period pin.
“I thought our girls wrestled really tough,” Bohnet said. “The newer girls stepped up and got their feet wet and wrestled tough today, and our experienced girls came out and wrestled tough as well.”
West Point-Beemer was the only other Northeast Nebraska team to finish in the top 10, as the Cadettes placed 10th and had three medalists, with fourth-place finishers Brooklin Kuester (130) and Ashlynn Boell (135) joining Paasch on the medal stand.
“We were kind of flat today and we’ve had some sickness going through the room, but we just needed to be more mentally tough,” Maxwell said. “We had some girls who were green coming in that got their eyes opened today about the level they have to go to, and that’s fine. I’ll take losses early in the year because that’s where you learn — it hurts and it burns, kind of like touching an electric fence.”
Other area girls who finished in the top four include Bancroft-Rosalie’s Kristi Raue (first, 110) and Corah Linnaus (first, 125) and Micah McGillvray (second, 130) of Stanton.
Friday Fracas
Team standings
South Sioux City 221, Southeast Polk 166, Millard South 141, Adams Central 135, Omaha Marian 124, Omaha Central 119, Omaha North 111.5, Crete 106, Nebraska City 103, West Point-Beemer 96, Millard North 84, Stanton 78, Elkhorn 73, Lincoln East 69, York 69, Waverly 66, Seward County 54, Lincoln Northwest 51, Lincoln High 48, Weeping Water 44, Fairbury 38, Bellevue East 36, Omaha Buena Vista 35, Southwest Iowa 33, Bancroft-Rosalie 32, Quad County NE 31, Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Bryan 23, Winside 20, Lyons-Decatur NE 19, Malcolm 19, Dorchester 18, Oakland-Craig 18, Wakefield 16, Wisner-Pilger 14, Cedar Bluffs 0.
Championship results
100: Gloria Flores, SSC, pinned Alsafa Alkhalil, O. Central, 1:05. 105: Taylor Siefken, LSW, pinned Mileena Notaro, LE, :48. 110: Kristi Raue, B-R, pinned Heidi Gonzalez, AC, 4:40. 115: Jackeline Rodriguez, SP, maj. dec. Koral Carrillo-Paniagua, SSC, 12-4. 120: Rylee Stracke, NC, dec. Chelsey Robinson, ON, 15-10. 125: Corah Linnaus, Stanton, pinned Trinity Williamson, Crete, 3:07. 130: Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Micah McGillivray, Stanton, 4:55.
135: Selena Zamora, SSC, dec. Cecilia Scarff, SP, 10-4. 140: Yvette Vargas, MS, pinned Libby Sutton, WW, 4:17. 145: Stephanie Olivarez, SSC, pinned Le Nelson, Crete, 5:12. 155: Skylar Slade, SP, pinned Jayda Parker, BE, 1:04. 170: Bella Porcelli, SP, pinned Rowyn Wiltgen, MS, 1:40. 190: Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pinned Claire Paasch, WP-B, 2:00. 235: Melissa De La Torre, SSC, pinned Caitlyn Sohm, SSC, 1:23.
Consolation results
100: Esmeralda Aguirre, AC, def. Kallie Weinman, MN, default. 105: Madelynn Bohnet, SSC, pinned Azaria Ruby, NC, 2:55. 110: Tyonna Brown, ON, pinned Sophie Johnson, Waverly, 2:41. 115: Rylee Packett, NC, def. Macie King, NC, default. 120: Ryleigh Eckles, MN, pinned Aurora Brookes, SP, 2:04. 125: Kloee Mitcham, MN, pinned Jocelyn Davis, NC, 4:41. 130: Ann Marie Meiman, ON, pinned Brooklin Kuester, WP-B, 4:51.
135: Naomi Sohriakoff, MS, def. Ashlynn Boell, WP-B, forfeit. 140: Clara Sapienza, SWI, pinned Marleen Alamillo, SSC, 2:41. 145: Samantha Burch, WW, pinned Alexis Steele, SP, :59. 155: La’Nie Green, ON, pinned Persephone Prochaska, Marian, 2:41. 170: Avery Albers, York, pinned Hillary Adolvo, Marian, 5:47. 190: Jackie Zamora, SSC, pinned Grace Ellsbury, SP, :50. 235: Alexa Ramirez, Crete, pinned Kennedy Blevins, L-D, 1:27.