First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

Blog 20 Below

The first presidential debate was undoubtedly difficult to watch regardless of your political stance. Neither Trump nor Biden seemed to gain a definitive victory over the other in any topic, and in many instances the conversation devolved into a back-and-forth shouting match which closer resembled the argument of bickering children than a presidential debate.

While both candidates boasted ostentatiously that they had the superior agenda, they went into little detail regarding what their agendas actually entailed. Rather than promoting themselves and their own ideas on the improvement of our nation, the candidates spent the majority of the time degrading their opponent. This method of debate does little to help undecided voters make a clear choice based on their own beliefs and serves only to split an already divided population even farther. Fairly early on in the debate it became clear that Chris Wallace, the debate’s moderator, held a bias against President Trump. This became more and more obvious as the debate progressed as Wallace began to ask the president more pointed questions. At a certain point, it seemed as if Trump was debating against the moderator rather than his opponent. Wallace also asked the president to cease speaking on multiple occasions when it seemed almost entirely unnecessary to do so; that being said, there were also many instances in which it was absolutely necessary to tell Trump to quiet down.

Trump did a fair bit of interrupting and butting in while Biden was speaking. This was particularly embarrassing for the president, as well as the Republican Party in general, when the topic was not yet up for discussion and it was Biden’s turn to speak on a matter. However, there was still a number of cases in which Joe Biden was guilty of the very same thing. I believe that the best thing for members of both political parties to do is disregard nearly all aspects of this first debate and maintain hope that their candidate is better represented in the next. If this is not the case, many may find it difficult to vote for either candidate come election day.

Tags

In other news

A train wreck of a debate

A train wreck of a debate

On Sept. 29, the two presidential candidates went face to face in a heated debate to prove why they would be the best next president. Let’s just say that the debate itself was a train wreck, as a first-time debate watcher I was a little disappointed that it was very chaotic to say the least.

Unwatchable debate

Unwatchable debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was dominated by juvenile bickering, bombastic rambling, persistent interrupting and an undignified — daresay, unpresidential — rejection of all debate decorum.

Fumbling, rambling added to growing list of concerns

Fumbling, rambling added to growing list of concerns

The first Presidential debate did not impress me. The fumbling of words and the hurtful rambling only added to my growing concern for the future of this country. In my opinion, this debate has only magnified how divided we are as a country.

Interruptions are not permitted

Interruptions are not permitted

There were no commercial breaks throughout the 90 minute presidential debate that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29. However, President Donald Trump and his contender Joe Biden did not seem to recognize that interruptions were not permitted during the duration of the debate. Chris Wallace, th…

Trump-Biden debate seen as insult to roller coasters

Trump-Biden debate seen as insult to roller coasters

I’d like to say that the first presidential debate was a roller coaster ride, but that would be an insult to roller coasters which provide enjoyable thrills for those who choose to ride them. For those who chose to watch the debate, it was more like a couple of drunk uncles talking over one …

First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

The first presidential debate was undoubtedly difficult to watch regardless of your political stance. Neither Trump nor Biden seemed to gain a definitive victory over the other in any topic, and in many instances the conversation devolved into a back-and-forth shouting match which closer res…

The first presidential debate

The first presidential debate

As election season draws near, Americans are getting angsty and restless as the decision between Trump or Biden as president rests in their hands. Like one would expect, media platforms have blown up with updates as well as opinions the more the days have passed. Just recently the first pres…

Jaguars sweep past Cadets to win East Husker crown

Jaguars sweep past Cadets to win East Husker crown

STANTON — For the first time since 2012, Howells-Dodge found itself in the East Husker Conference volleyball tournament final here Saturday, but the Jaguars looked like veteran performers in the event in sweeping past West Point-Beemer in three sets.