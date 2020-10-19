First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

The first presidential debate was undoubtedly difficult to watch regardless of your political stance. Neither Trump nor Biden seemed to gain a definitive victory over the other in any topic, and in many instances the conversation devolved into a back-and-forth shouting match which closer resembled the argument of bickering children than a presidential debate.
While both candidates boasted ostentatiously that they had the superior agenda, they went into little detail regarding what their agendas actually entailed. Rather than promoting themselves and their own ideas on the improvement of our nation, the candidates spent the majority of the time degrading their opponent. This method of debate does little to help undecided voters make a clear choice based on their own beliefs and serves only to split an already divided population even farther. Fairly early on in the debate it became clear that Chris Wallace, the debate’s moderator, held a bias against President Trump. This became more and more obvious as the debate progressed as Wallace began to ask the president more pointed questions. At a certain point, it seemed as if Trump was debating against the moderator rather than his opponent. Wallace also asked the president to cease speaking on multiple occasions when it seemed almost entirely unnecessary to do so; that being said, there were also many instances in which it was absolutely necessary to tell Trump to quiet down.
Trump did a fair bit of interrupting and butting in while Biden was speaking. This was particularly embarrassing for the president, as well as the Republican Party in general, when the topic was not yet up for discussion and it was Biden’s turn to speak on a matter. However, there was still a number of cases in which Joe Biden was guilty of the very same thing. I believe that the best thing for members of both political parties to do is disregard nearly all aspects of this first debate and maintain hope that their candidate is better represented in the next. If this is not the case, many may find it difficult to vote for either candidate come election day.