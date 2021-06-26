The first day of firework sales began Friday in Norfolk.
Stands across town opened their tents for customers to see the yearly supply of snaps, crackles and bangs.
Navigating tent after tent in the Nebraska summer elements as the weather runs the gamut from humid heat to splitting storm winds can be a daunting task for even seasoned firework shoppers.
“I think people are excited just to get out and be able to do something,” said Kathy Sanders of Fly By Night Fireworks by Old Mill Center. “That’s a big thing. People are just excited to see what’s new out.”
Fireworks require careful consideration before purchase and use.
From the street, it seems every store has amazing deals that can’t be passed up. The phrase “Buy one get” something “free” dominates the sides of trailers, tents and signs, and nearly every stand vies to get the attention of parents and children ready for some firework fun in the sun.
Careful investigation and number crunching reveals some of the best values in town to get the most bang, smoke or whistling a dollar can provide.
Some common items popular with kids have a range of prices that can hard to be follow if customers don’t keep track of the denominators. For instance, ground bloomers typically range from $2.49 for three packs (83 cents per pack) at Fly by Night Fireworks (with locations by Old Mill Center, King Lanes, KFC and El Mezcal) to $10.80 for a brick of 12 (90 cents per pack) at Ka-Boomers (with locations at Scheer’s Ace Hardware and Norfolk High School). But parents may save money by picking up ground bloomers from Wild Willy’s Fireworks outside of Walmart, where five packs will cost $2.30, or a mere 46 cents per pack.
Customers should be advised to check all prices for themselves to see if they can find cheaper options, but this list can provide a good starting point for those looking to get a simple stash.
For plain white smoke balls, Bellino’s Fireworks is your best bet, selling 4 packs of six for $2.25 as part of their “buy one get three free” marketing approach. But savvy consumers should note that the same bargain doesn’t apply to smoke balls of varying colors. Ka-Boomers edges out the competition in this field by selling packs of six color smoke balls for 80 cents.
For adults, artillery shells typically get a lot of attention each year. But the sheer variation of shapes, colors, styles and sizes makes knowing what to buy almost impossible. For more specific tastes, customers should consult with stand operators to get an idea of what they like or scan QR codes where available to see videos of the shells in action. Janet Miller and Carrie Sheppard of Bellino Fireworks said their smiley face shells are a hot commodity among adults and older kids alike. Special pieces like these may sell out quickly, so shoppers should plan accordingly.
For the less discerning who may just be looking to light off some potatoes, prices hold a bit tighter. It can cost anywhere from $7.50 at Ka-Boomers to $12.99 at Bellino Fireworks to put lights in the sky, though cheaper prices may be available at either. Fly by Night sells shells for $7.99, and Wild Willy’s Fireworks comes in at $10.25 for an entry level artillery arsenal.
For those unsure of what to buy altogether, assortment packs can be a great starting point to find what seems interesting and what doesn’t. Entry packs vary in price from location to location, but most decent packs that aren’t targeted at young firework users start in the $25 to $35 price range. Customers should check with sales representatives at each location to get a better idea of what is inside these assortments and what they cost.
For 500 mg cakes, recommendations abounded from stand operators. Kathy Sanders of locally owned Fly by Night Fireworks recommends Candy Bang, Mother Clucker, Trump Train and Aurora Borealis. Rob Prucha of Wild Willy’s Fireworks recommends the Greek Gods series, which go for $20 a cake, a price he says is a good point of entry for those who might be turned away from cakes by their higher price points. Sheppard and Miller of Bellino Fireworks recommended Firefly Fountain, a quieter fountain that is good with young children and people with sensitivity to loud noises that still want to enjoy the season with a fun fountain.
Teens from Battle Creek’s cheerleading team, which partnered with Bellino Fireworks to run the stand on Norfolk Avenue, said they really liked the smiley artillery shells, the Popcorn fountains and a piece called Mount Rushmore.
Bellino Fireworks employees by Sonic enjoyed the 1776 fountain.
Popular fireworks can have a confusing amount of price variation associated with them.
For parachutes, the cheapest option comes from Bellino Fireworks, which offers four parachutes for $1.49 (37 cents apiece). A box of 100 firecrackers is cheapest at Fly By Night for $1.99.
Kids snappers are cheapest at Ka-Boomer’s by Ace Hardware, where they cost just 30 cents.
Standard 25-count saturn missiles are cheapest at Wild Willy’s Fireworks when customers buy one for $4.25, getting the other four free for a per item cost of 85 cents.
Roman candles and fountains both vary in the availability of consistent options, but to put these items in a stash customers can pay just $2.66 per pack of four roman candles if they buy a $7.99 pack from Fly By Night on Norfolk Ave and $1.75 for a 6-inch cone fountain from Bellino Fireworks.
Sparklers also lack a consistency of offering, with lengths ranging from 10 inches to 14 inches for typical pieces and up to several feet for the longer-burners. But for customers looking to simply have some on hand, a good option is Wild Willy’s Fireworks, where they can be found for $1.10 for six sparklers, though cheaper options may be available with some searching.
And of course, for this year’s new to the party big-ticket little package, small bottle rockets can be bought in locations throughout the city, though packaging variations make pricing the cheapest option challenging.
Bottle rockets were legalized this year after a previous ban was in place over safety concerns.
City officials from Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division are reminding people to observe ordinances that limit firework use to private property between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., with an extension until midnight on the Fourth of July only. The Fire Division encourages people to have a bucket and a hose ready to mitigate the risk of fire.
Firework stand operators also want their customers to stay safe.
“As far as safety, I would always say to, with the little kids, always do it with a parent and always stay with the age appropriate fireworks,” said Jamie Meaux of Ka-Boomer’s by Ace Hardware. “Something that we always remind everybody is when they’re done shooting off fireworks, to clean up the area. Sweep everything — always sweep up after your fireworks so we can continue having fireworks.”