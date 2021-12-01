Until recently, I had only listened to a couple episodes of two different podcasts. Both occurred while riding with my daughter on a long-distance drive because they are podcasts that she regularly listens to while driving. I’d often heard people mentioning various podcasts that they enjoyed, but I’d never given much thought to listening to any myself.
All that changed when I was interviewed for one, a local podcast called “Rural is Cool” that is conducted by Mike Tabbert out of Orchard. He interviewed me about my first book, “The Clearwater House,” which is set in a rural area in Northeast Nebraska, and about my writing career. I really enjoyed being interviewed, and I listened to a few other episodes that he did. Anyone with an interest in all the reasons that rural is cool would enjoy Tabbert’s variety of episodes.
In listening to his podcast, I ended up on Spotify, a site I’d never used before, mostly because I thought it was just for music and I’m not a big music listener. After exploring the site a bit and finding a plethora of podcasts, I decided to search for one I might enjoy. About the only thing that I’m going to sit and listen to someone talk about for an hour is the craft of writing, so that’s where I began my search.
Let’s just say that there are many podcasts about writing, about writers, about writers’ routines, about books, and about myriad other things related to writing and reading. I am interested in the writing lives and routines of authors who make a career out of writing, so I settled on a podcast called “Writer’s Routine” that is conducted by a British man named Dan Simpson.
In it, Simpson speaks each week with a different author who talks about his or her daily writing routine as well as whatever he or she is currently working on. His most recent episode was a fabulous interview with Ken Follett.
Simpson also gets the author to describe his or her writing area. This is the part I most enjoy hearing because it’s fascinating to visualize their writing areas and compare them to my own. Simpson also has such a pleasant British accent that I find myself attempting to mimic it – I can assure you that I fail miserably, though.
After listening to several of his episodes, I’ve branched out to other podcasts about writers and writing. It’s interesting to hear authors speak about the process that goes into their work, and it’s even more interesting when it’s an author whose work I admire.
I’ve barely scratched the surface of the podcasts that are available out there that deal with writing. I’m kicking myself a bit that I didn’t think of listening to them sooner because I’ve found that they both motivate and validate my own writing. If you’re like me and never considered listening to a podcast, you may want to give it a whirl. There are podcasts for any interest. Perhaps you could start with Mike Tabbert’s “Rural is Cool.” You just might know some of the people he’s interviewed since he began his podcast last January.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. This month’s reading selection is The Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules by Catharina Ingleman-Sundberg.