Finals come down to the wire on day 2 of Class C

OMAHA — A strong majority of the day’s competitions were decided by the tiniest of margins. In the end, four gold medals and three silver medals for area schools came out of the final day of the boys Class C NSAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
Norfolk Catholic went into the 4x100-meter relay as the defending champions in the race, but would have to repeat in the first heat. After a tight bout with Wakefield down the home stretch, the Knights won in 44.16 seconds, which set a season record.
However, another set of teams had to take their turn. After a photo finish, it was Grand Island Central Catholic who won the second heat. However, their mark of 44.34 was not enough for a spot in the top two, and Norfolk Catholic secured their second straight championship, with Wakefield taking second.
It wasn’t a race that senior anchor Jackson Clausen expected to win, but he did know they were capable of more than they had accomplished leading up to it. The red and white had better hand-offs and had a new player, Carter Janssen, running the third leg, who Clausen believes has been a huge difference maker.
“I feel like we had a good shot of placing from the second heat,” he said. “but winning’s better.”
West Holt finished eighth with a time of 44.53.
Not long after, Clausen took his swing at the 100- and 200-meter dashes, where he entered with not only the second-best times among qualifiers, but a chance to break records set in each race by his former teammate, Dylan Kautz.
In the end, he would finish second in both races by a combined six hundredths of a second, losing to Connor Bradley of Southern in each race.
“I’m happy with my time,” he said after the 200. “It’s just fun to come out here and compete.”
Logan Bokemper of Wakefield finished eighth in the 100. Tony Jarecki of Twin River placed fifth in the 200.
Both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles were won by area athletes. Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the 110 by two hundredths of a second and Oakland-Craig’s Jack Pille won the 300 and set a new personal record of 39.75.
For Puppe, finishing in the top two of the 110 has been the norm all season. However, that took much more effort in the finals than it had all season, especially after a rough start.
“I had to really battle for it,” he said. “I hit the first and the second hurdle and then the last two hurdles I also hit, so it really came down to that last 10-meter sprint.”
Baron Buckendahl of Battle Creek finished sixth with a 15.74.
Pille didn’t have to sweat out the 300 quite as much. The senior did feel like he made improvements compared to his go around in the preliminaries, where he didn’t set up his blocks correctly. In the finals, the energy from the crowd was all he needed to finish strong.
“During the race, I could hear everyone going ‘Waaaaah!’” he said. “It got me excited and made me have a good finish.”
Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger finished sixth in the race while Battle Creek’s Jackson ricchio finished seventh.
In the triple jump, Kenneth Shelbourn of Valentine was less than pleased with his first two attempts. With one more chance to qualify for finals remaining, he used his frustration to his advantage, reaching a distance of 43 feet, 9 inches, which ended up being enough to take home gold.
“I knew that I had to jump really well to go to the finals,” he said “When I jumped, I didn’t think it was very good and then I heard [the judge] say [the distance] and I was pretty happy.”
Carson Noecker set a class and state meet record on Friday when he won the 3200-meter run in 9 minutes, 24.56 seconds. The sophomore from Hartington Cedar Catholic couldn’t quite recapture that same magic, as he fell short of first in the 1600, finishing less than a second behind Aquinas Catholic’s Payton Davis, who finished second in the 3200.
“It was fun the whole way. Just to be side by side, pushing each other,” Noecker said of Davis. “I could only help him and he could only help me and you’ve just got to be thankful to God for that.”
Kolter Van Pelt and Abraham Larson of Stanton finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond and Dalton Brunsing finished ninth and 15th.
Wakefield was right in the thick of things at the 4x400-meter relay. Senior anchor Blake Brown came down the home stretch in first, but Tommy Lokken passed him with just a few feet left to give Wilber-Clatonia gold.
The Trojans finished with a final time of 3:25.49, which set a new season best and broke the school record. Following performances on Friday that didn’t meet his expectations, Brown felt encouraged to make something big happen on day 2.
“The feeling of how I underperformed in the 100 was something that didn’t sit well with me,” he said. “So I felt motivated to do well in the relays.”
Oakland-Craig won the first heat and finished eighth overall with a time of 3:30.36.
Sutton Pohlman of Stanton finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a final time of 50.22 seconds. The mark was good for his personal best and set a new school record. Justin Erb of Wakefield finished sixth with a personal best of his own; 50.94 seconds.
Kamden Dusatko of Stanton finished fourth in the shot put ahead of Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper. Jacob Ottis and Trent Uhlir of Battle Creek finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mason Ostermeyer of Crofton finished the pole vault fifth with a final height of 13-6. Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley placed eighth.
Carson Arens of Cedar Catholic placed eighth in the 800-meter run with a mark and new personal best of 2:01.32. Travis Kalous of Norfolk Catholic placed 17th with a 2:04.47.
As a team, Norfolk Catholic finished third in the standings with 39 points. Cedar Catholic was seventh with 26, Battle Creek ninth with 24 and Wakefield 10th with 20.
CLASS C
BOYS
Team scoring: Aquinas Catholic 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 45.5, Norfolk Catholic 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36, Freeman 35, Southern 30, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26, Sutton 25, Battle Creek 24, Wakefield 20, Southern Valley 20, Archbishop Bergan 19, Ord 19, Centura 19, Stanton 18, Ainsworth 16, Lincoln Lutheran 16, Bishop Neumann 16, Burwell 15, Oakland Craig 13, Fillmore Central 12, Thayer Central 12, Neligh-Oakdale 11, Valentine 10, Heartland 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 10, Yutan 8, Raymond Central 8, David City 8, Louisville 6, Ponca 5, Crofton 5, Twin River 5, Syracuse 5, Tri County 4.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4.5, Sandy Creek 4.5, Chase County 4, Amherst 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Centennial 3.5, Homer 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Superior 2, Sutherland 2, Lourdes Central 1, Wood River 1, Hastings St. Cecilia 1, West Holt 1, Elkhorn Valley 0.5.
FINALS
100: 1, Connor Bradley, Southern, 10.73. 2, Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, 10.78. 3, Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 10.95. 4, Gage Steinke, Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.01. 5, Josh Jessen, Yutan , 11.04. 6, Andrew Heinric, Thayer Central, 11.14. 7, Caleb Busch, Burwell, 11.16. 8, Logan Bokemper, Wakefield, 11.22.
200: 1, Connor Bradley, Southern, 22.10. 2, Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, 22.11. 3, Caden Denker, David City, 22.40. 4, Tony Jarecki, Twin River, 22.63. 5, Josh Jessen, Yutan , 22.70. 6, Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 22.71. 7, Brayton Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic, 22.90. 8, Gage Steinke, Grand Island Central Catholic, 23.11.
400: 1, Connor Bradley, Southern, 49.67. 2, Holden Ruse, Freeman, 49.87. 3, Brayton Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic, 50.06. 4, Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 50.22. 5, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.87. 6, Justin Erb, Wakefield, 50.94. 7, Caden Denker, David City, 50.95. 8, Dane Miller, Superior, 51.38.
800: 1, Holden Ruse, Freeman, 1:55.76. 2, Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic, 1:57.39. 3, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:58.82. 4, Trey Fischer, Thayer Central, 1:59.24. 5, Dawson Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 1:59.47. 6, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 1:59.52. 7, Cade Wiseman, Sutton, 1:59.67. 8, Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2:01.32.
1,600: 1, Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic, 4:22.87. 2, Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:23.52. 3, Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 4:31.91. 4, Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:34.05. 5, Trey Fischer, Thayer Central, 4:34.30. 6, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 4:36.99. 7, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 4:43.74. 8, Garrett Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4:44.59.
300 hurdles: 1, Jack Pille, Oakland Craig, 39.75. 2, Jake Witter, Aquinas Catholic, 39.93. 3, Tristan Sugden, Freeman, 40.17. 4, Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 40.71. 5, Cole Siems, Tri County, 41.00. 6, Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 41.25. 7, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 41.36. 8, Cade Huxtable, Wood River, 49.44.
400 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Alex Prim, Carter Janssen, Jackson Clausen), 44.16. 2, Wakefield, 44.30. 3, Grand Island Central Catholic, 44.34. 4, Aquinas Catholic, 44.36. 5, Chase County, 44.38. 6, Burwell, 44.42. 7, Centura, 44.48. 8, West Holt, 44.53.
1,600 relay: 1, Wilber-Clatonia (Houston Broz, Dawson Hoover, Will Wenz, Tommy Lokken), 3:25.30. 2, Wakefield, 3:25.49. 3, Bishop Neumann, 3:25.89. 4, Freeman, 3:26.14. 5, Grand Island Central Catholic, 3:27.92. 6, Louisville, 3:28.86. 7, Ord, 3:28.94. 8, Oakland Craig, 3:30.36. ,
Shot: Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 52-4. 2, Christian Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 51-8. 3, Kamden Dusatko, Stanton, 51-5½. 4, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 51-3¼. 5, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek, 50-8. 6, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek, 50-7½. 7, Carter Mann, Burwell, 49-10. 8, Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 48-7.
Triple vault: 1, Kenneth Shelbourn, Valentine, 43-9. 2, Quinton Ries, Ord, 43-8½. 3, Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 43-4½. 4, Shea Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 43-4¼. 5, Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 42-6¼. 6, Cordale Moxey, Louisville, 41-8¾. 7, Elijah Boersen, Nebraska Christian, 41-7¼. 8, Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 41-6.
Pole vault: 1, Eli Wooden, Centura, 14-0. 2, Maverick Hiebner, Heartland, 13-6. 2, Conner Nun, Fillmore Central, 13-6. 4, Blake Wells, Ord, J13-6. 5, Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-6. 6, Ben Shonka, Aquinas Catholic, J13-6. 7, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 13-6. 8, tie, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley; Drew Garrison, Tri County, 13-0.