Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison and Platte. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&