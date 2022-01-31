PLAINVIEW — Plainview had not yet competed in a tournament this season with a full complement of wrestlers, so it was hard to tell just how good a team the Pirates were going to have at the end of the year.
Saturday showed just how good the Pirates would be with a full lineup — and it looks as though they’re going to be pretty darn tough.
With three champions among their five finalists and good scoring up and down the lineup, the Pirates were runaway winners of their home invitational, besting runner-up Wayne by 47.5 points.
The finish was a good one for the Class D No. 3-ranked Pirates, who head into the home stretch of the season looking like one of the teams to beat at state three weeks from now.
“This is the first time we’ve had the whole lineup here,” coach Dean Boyer said. “I didn’t think we’d win by that far, so I’m pretty happy with the result today.”
Among the returning Pirates was Will Gunning, who suffered an ACL injury a year ago and just found his way back into the starting lineup a week ago during the Lewis & Clark Conference meet. He proved worthy of his NSWC No. 3 ranking by ending the day with a dominating 9-0 major decision over Allan Olander of Norfolk Catholic.
The Pirates also secured individual titles at 132 and 145 pounds. Scout Ashburn, who recently set the new school record for career wins, easily handled James McGinnis of Kimball in an 18-3 technical fall while Tanner Frahm earned a 12-3 major decision over Conner Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic in the 145-pound championship match.
But it was the results of younger wrestlers like runner-ups Landon Hansen (113) and Xander Albin (285) that really put the smile on Boyer’s face.
“We have our kids who are going to score for us down at state, and we had some young kids who wrestled really well today, and that probably made the difference with the team score,” he said. “Landon got second at 113, John (Lejia) was a nonscorer who got third at 145, we moved Wyatt (Doerr) up to 170 and he got fifth and Xander was a freshman at heavyweight. They’re all getting a little bit better every week, and that’s good right now.”
The same could be said for tournament runner-up Wayne, which ended the day with three champions and is starting to hit its stride at the right time.
“We had a fairly decent finals round, and everybody wrestled really well,” Blue Devil coach David Wragge said. “We got some really good production out of our upper weights, and I was really happy with how we wrestled there.”
The Blue Devils put five in the finals and came away with champions in Aiden Liston (170), Dakota Spann (182) and Martin Carrillo (220), while returning medalist Garrett Schultz gave top-ranked Lane Bohac of East Butler a tough match in a 2-1 loss and sixth-ranked Ashton Munsell lost a physical 9-7 decision to Kanyon Talton of Norfolk Catholic.
All but Liston are returning state qualifiers for the Blue Devils, and Wragge was especially complimentary of Liston’s effort, as he earned a 9-5 win over Aiden Cook of Ponca.
“He really matched up with that kid from Ponca really well in the finals, and he’s really starting to peak heading into the end of the season, which is great to see,” Wragge said.
Wragge said Saturday’s meet was a great opportunity for kids to see where they stand with districts on the horizon.
“There were a lot of quality matches here, and it’s good for kids to see how good they are and give their best shot,” he said. “The guys we put on the mat today put together a pretty good body of work for us.”
Norfolk Catholic finished a solid fourth in the 18-team tournament, finishing 10 points behind third-place East Butler with champions in Talton and 103-pounder Yair Santiago, who earned an upset win with a third-period pin over Class D third-ranked Robert Aschoff of Osmond. Runners-up included Olander, Shaun Clinch (182) and Isaac Wilcox (220).
Plainview Invitational
Team standings
Plainview 192.5, Wayne 145, East Butter 141, Norfolk Catholic 131, Neligh-Oakdale
85.5, Palmer 84, Osmond 78, West Holt 77.5, Quad County NE 70, Ponca 66,
Hartington CC 51, Winnebago 51, Kimball 40, Hyannis 28, Wakefield 28,
Niobrara/Verdigre 16, West Holt girls 8, Lutheran High NE 6, Creighton 3, Quad County
NE girls 0.
Championship results
106: Yair Santiago, NC, pinned Robert Aschoff, Osmond, 4:53. 113: (round robin) 1. Reece Kocian, EB, 5-0; 2. Landon Hansen, Plainview, 4-1. 120: Lane Bohac, EB, dec. Garrett Schultz, Wayne, 2-1 (TB). 126: Dalton Anderson, Ponca, dec. Luke Polka, EB, 7-4. 132: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, tech. fall James McGinnis, Kimball, 19-3. 138: Kanyon Talton, NC, dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 9-7. 145: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, maj. dec. Conner Hochstein, HCC, 12-3.
152: Will Gunning, Plainview, maj. dec. Allan Olander, NC, 9-0. 160: (round robin) 1. Aiden Kuester, N-O, 4-0; 2. Patrick Vinson, Osmond, 3-1. 170: Aiden Liston, Wayne, dec. Aiden Cook, Ponca, 9-5. 182: (round robin) 1. Dakota Spann, Wayne, 5-0; 2. Shaun Clinch, NC, 4-1. 195: (best of 3) 1. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, 2-0; 2. Kolby Casey, QCNE, 0-2. 220: Gunner Reimers, Palmer, maj. dec. Isaac Wilcox, NC, 14-4. 285: Fischer Carson, QCNE, pinned Xander Albin, Plainview, :42.
Consolation results
106: Will Leseberg, Wayne, dec. Matthew Johnson, Kimball, 8-6. 113: (round robin) 3. Alex Frank, Wayne, 3-2; 4. Samuel Chase, Wakefield, 2-3. 120: Again Robles, Winnebago, pinned Jason Thompson, Palmer, :44. 126: Jordan Mosel, Plainview, dec. Kegan Payne, N-O, medical forfeit. 132: Brayden Brick, EB, pinned Ashton Higgins, N-O, :43. 138: Kyler Mosel, Plainview, dec. Gatlin Reimers, Palmer, 4-2. 145: John Lejia, Plainview, pinned Blaine Orta, EB, 2:08.
152: Caleb Davis, WH, dec. Alex Vinson, Osmond, 6-1. 160: 3. Kale Korth, HCC, 2-2; 4. Isa Pistulka, WH, 1-3. 170: Grant Osborne, WH, pined Justin Schwanebeck, Hyannis, 4:34. 182: (round robin) 3. Carson Bolz, Osmond, 2-3; 4. Justin Backer, QCNE, 1-4. 195: No match. 220: Cantrell Harlan, Winnebago, def. Matt Logue, Ponca, medical forfeit. 285: Jacob Stromberg, Palmer, pinned Beau Hrbek, N/V, :47.
Girls bracket
132: (best of 3) 1. Madison Davis, WH, 2-0; 2. Emilee Olson, QCNE, 0-2.