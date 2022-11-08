Howells-Dodge picked up a rare double last fall by claiming Class D1 state championships in football and volleyball.
The Jaguars are now halfway home to an even rarer double-double after the volleyball team battled its was to a Class D2 title last weekend.
The only schools to win football and volleyball state championships in the same back-to-back seasons were in Class B — Omaha Skutt (2018-19) and Lincoln Pius X (1997-98).
If the top-seeded Jaguars repeat as the Class D1 football champions, the school would join the list.
Howells-Dodge volleyball coach Taryn Janke said the championship programs aid each other.
“We have enough confidence in each other in each sport that we sit there and push each other,” she said. “We encourage each other. The girls travel. They go to all the games. They come to ours and support each other as much as we can.”
The one exception was this past Friday when the football team hosted Dundy County-Stratton in a quarterfinal. The volleyball team was in Lincoln following a five-set win over Shelton in a 9 a.m. semifinal, resting up for Saturday’s 9 a.m. Class D2 championship match.
The Jaguars girls still found a way to support the football squad.
“We actually watched it in the hotel,” Janke said. “We got a conference room, we put it up on the big screen and we were cheering them on.”
Senior Grace Baumert said the volleyball title wouldn’t put any added pressure on the football players, whom she said are calm and confident.
But Janke and the players agreed that wearing their state championship medals to Friday’s home football semifinal against Central Valley isn’t out of the question.
For the now two-time state champions on the volleyball team, a renewed focus after winning last year’s title paid off.
“Someone asked me (after last year’s championship) what I see coming into the next season, and I said it was up to us,” Baumert said. “It’s up to us what we put into it, what goals we make, how far we go. We were going to determine how far we go. We said ‘state’ at the beginning of the year. That’s where we wanted to be at and we didn’t look back.
“We kept pushing forward, every win and every loss. Our losses right before (the state tournament) to North Bend and Oakland-Craig, those were really good pushes for us, I think. Also, the competition this year, we were going to take every game as an opportunity to get better and prepare for this.”
Baumert ended her high school career in style, recording 42 kills in the five-set championship match against Overton. Official state tournament records aren’t kept, but Baumert is believed to have tied the unofficial mark for most kills in a state tournament match set by Kim Behrends of Chappell in 1996.
Baumert won back-to-back titles after she and older sister Ellie both put down 23 kills in last year’s D1 championship match against Archbishop Bergan.
But don’t expect Baumert to brag to her sibling about doubling her in state titles.
“Ellie is an amazing player, and I’m never going to have bragging rights over her,” she said. “She’s my older sister. She’s an amazing player, and she’s worked so hard.
“Two state titles is amazing, but she’ll get some stuff down at Texas Tech, I’m sure.”
Elllie Baumert has 39 set assists over nine sets played during her freshman season with the Red Raiders. Grace Baumert said her sister had a big impact on her success.
“She was what pushed me to get better,” she said. “She was what pushed me to get into the gym. She just has made me the player that I am.
“We competed with each other to see who was better, and she gave me that competitiveness to better myself.”
Janke said winning a state title with this group of seniors was particularly special since it was the first junior high class that she coached at Howells-Dodge.
MISSING OUT
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s run to a Class D1 state championship might have started one year earlier.
The Trojans saw a streak of five straight state tournament appearances snapped with a district final loss to Mead to end a 10-23 season.
That sparked Cedar Catholic to make sure that didn’t happen again. This year’s seniors were especially determined to make sure the Trojans ended their season in Lincoln.
“Us seniors, we were so hungry for it,” said Laney Kathol, who had 26 kills in a five-set championship match win over Norfolk Catholic. “Missing out on it last year, it was something that was really hard. We were used to going to state in a lot of stuff, so when we weren’t there, it hurt a lot.
“This year we came into it, and we were hungry for it.”
Cedar Catholic didn’t get off to the best start this season. The Trojans were 3-5 after a 2-0 loss to Pierce in the Wakefield Invitational.
But a 3-1 win in a rematch with the Bluejays helped Cedar Catholic improve to 12-6.
“(The turning point of the season) was definitely our Pierce game,” coach Denae Buss said. “That’s all their favorite games to play. If you ask anyone, that’s one of their favorites. We really turned the corner there, especially with our defense and our hustle. That’s really where giving extra effort came from — in that game.
“Our conference is very, very tough and just being able to get one more ball up might make the difference. We really talked about that effort.”
WSC WATCH
Wayne State College is ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II thanks in large part to talent from Northeast Nebraska.
The Wildcats’ kills leader is Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family standout Taya Beller.
Tops in digs is Stanton graduate Jessie Brandl. Leading in blocks is Pierce graduate Maggie Brahmer.
A trio of the biggest stars in this year’s state tournament from the area are all set to join the Wayne State program next year and continue that tradition.
Baumert, Kathol and Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles combined for 91 kills in their respective championship matches on Saturday.
CLASS C
With no state champions in Class C1 or C2 but both coming from Northeast Nebraska in D1 and D2, the choices for the top spot in both final rankings isn’t easy.
Clarkson/Leigh moved up to the No. 1 spot in Class C in the final rankings of the regular season thanks to an East Husker Conference tournament championship. That run — which included a sweep of No. 2 North Bend Central — kept the Patriots on top in the final ratings even after a 3-0 loss to Archbishop Bergan in the first round of the C2 tournament.
North Bend Central remains second with an impressive 31-3 season, although the Tigers didn’t get the finish they wanted with back-to-back losses to Gothenburg and Minden.
Pierce missed out on the state tournament after a five-set district final loss to Adams Central, but a 29-3 season and a Mid-State Conference championship keep the Bluejays at No. 3.
Oakland-Craig remains No. 4 after finishing third in Class C2. Last year’s state champion went 29-10 with only two losses to non-state tournament teams. A lot of the top players will be back for the Knights to be poised to make another strong run next year.’
Wisner-Pilger remains No. 5 after a subdistrict sweep to Clarkson/Leigh.
Ponca moves up two spots after beating Crofton in a subdistrict final before falling to Archbishop Bergan.
That loss knocked Crofton back to No. 7. It also resulted in a demotion for Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which lost to Crofton twice late in the regular season and was eliminated in subdistricts by Archbishop Bergan (which became a theme for area teams).
CLASS D
Class D1 champion Hartington Cedar Catholic or Class D2 champion Howells-Dodge?
It’s an almost impossible question to answer, and if somehow these two teams could face off while playing the way they were at the end of their seasons, it would be quite the volleyball match.
Howells-Dodge gets the slim nod for the No. 1 spot because of its strong play all season long. The Jaguars lost to only two teams all season — Class C No. 2 North Bend Central and No. 4 Oakland-Craig.
Cedar Catholic raced up to the No. 2 spot from No. 7 after its state title. That championship wasn’t a huge shock.
Despite the Trojans being the No. 7 seed in Class D1 and having to go through the top three seeds to win the title, it was clear they had the talent and drive to do so. Two late-season losses came when Laney Kathol was sidelined with an injury and sent Cedar Catholic down the ratings, but with an asterisk.
Norfolk Catholic spent the entire season at No. 1 until the loss to Cedar Catholic in the D1 championship that dropped the Knights to No. 3. The search continues for the school’s first volleyball state title after finishing runner-up two of the past three years, but the Knights overcame a lot just to get this far.
Humphrey St. Francis drops one spot to No. 4 after finishing fourth in Class D2.
O’Neill St. Mary’s remains No. 5 while Stuart falls behind the Cardinals to No. 6 after a subdistrict loss, although both teams finished their seasons at the Class D2 state tournament.
Wynot moves back a place to No. 7 after a district final loss to St. Mary’s, while Elgin Public/Pope John remains eighth after losing a district final to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.