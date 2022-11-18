Well folks, it looks as though we’re reaching the end of the road.
It’s almost time for the high school state championships, where six (!) area teams will compete for a title at the home of the Huskers. This marks the first time since 2009 where the C1, C2, D1 and D2 title games will each have an area team competing.
The tenants of Memorial Stadium, meanwhile, will be soul searching once again as their most recent loss made them ineligible for a bowl game for the sixth straight year. They’ll look to end the year strong, starting with hosting the Wisconsin Badgers on Senior Day.
Meanwhile in Wayne, USA, the Wildcats will be playing in the NCAA tournament for just the second time ever after finishing the regular season 9-2. For their first-round matchup, they’ll head to Mankato, Minnesota, for a rematch from the regular season.
The NFL keeps getting weirder and weirder. Did you know if the season ended today, the entire AFC East would make it to the playoffs? They probably won’t at the end of the year, but still.
THANK YOU
Since this will be the last prediction column of the year, I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for following along. This is one of my favorite articles to write on a weekly basis and I’m going to miss it.
I’ve gotten some bold predictions right (hello, Battle Creek) and I’ve been dead wrong on others (hello, Neligh-Oakdale), but I’ve had a lot of fun the entire way. There’s something about being able to write in a casual manner while also getting to inform, entertain and predict based on information while following the stories of dozens of area teams, six of whom will write their final chapters next week.
So again, Thanks for following along this season. I hope to see many of you in Lincoln.
Last week’s record: 7-5 (91-36, .717 overall)
Biggest hit: Hastings Adams Central at Pierce
This wasn’t the boldest of predictions, but the margin of victory was pretty similar. The Bluejays made another statement win in their final home game of the year (42-21 predicted, 45-26 final)
Biggest miss: North Platte St. Patrick’s at Neligh-Oakdale
I’ll gladly eat crow on this one. The Warriors rose to the occasion in every facet of the game for a full four quarters. What a tremendous job by them. (54-16 St. Patrick’s win predicted, 50-28 Neligh-Oakdale win final.)
How city school fared: Norfolk Catholic trounced Ord (27-14 predicted, 38-6 final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Hartington Cedar Catholic 6, Battle Creek 0 (21-7 Battle Creek win predicted); Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 12 (54-48 Stanton win predicted); Howells-Dodge 50, Greeley Central Valley 12 (56-16 predicted); Aurora 40, Boone Central 19 (37-24 predicted); Trenton Hitchcock County 48, Bloomfield 0 (50-8 predicted); Wayne State 10, MSU Moorhead 7 (35-14 predicted); Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 (44-14 predicted); Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24 (27-20 Ole Miss win predicted); Vikings 33, Bills 30 (28-17 Bills win predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Trenton Hitchcock County (12-0) vs. Howells-Dodge (12-0)
It feels like these teams have been on a collision course for a while now. Hitchcock County’s defense and option run game have it playing for a title for the first time in school history. Howells-Dodge’s physicality on both sides of the ball gives many people reason to believe this team is even better than last year’s Class D1 championship team. The Falcons and Jaguars will get the state championships started on Monday morning.
To me a big key here will be how the black and green can stay physical. In every game, the team has used its physicality to set the tone and wear down the opposition while simultaneously using it to get them to play on its terms. The Falcons are built to handle it well, but I have a feeling that the Jaguars will have just a little bit more in them toward the end. Howells-Dodge 36, Hitchcock County 30.
Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) vs. Neligh-Oakdale (11-1)
To me, this is very much an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. The Warriors bring in a high-flying offense and a fast-improving defense to Lincoln to meet a Patriots team that swarms the ball on defense, grounds and pounds on offense and is physical on both sides.
There are certain things that, if they happen, I think will determine the game for each team. If Aiden Kuester can play like it’s his last high school football game, that bodes great for Neligh-Oakdale. If the Patriots can continue to utilize that physicality that’s served them all year, it bodes well for them. Which one is more likely to happen? It’s tough to say, but I’ll take the latter. Clarkson/Leigh 42, Neligh-Oakdale 40.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (12-0)
Five years without a state championship is an eternity on West Madison Avenue, and the Knights (who finished as runners-up in 2021) once again have a chance to bring in No. 11. Their opponent is a familiar one in the Trojans, who they beat at Veterans Memorial Field 14-0 to end the regular season. Since then, Cedar Catholic has allowed 21 points in the playoffs, including no regulation touchdowns in wins over Malcolm and Battle Creek. Something tells me that neither school has forgotten the state volleyball final just weeks ago.
Cedar Catholic gave Norfolk Catholic its closest game of the season, and it’s fair to expect that again with the way its defense is playing, not to mention it’s got a little more pop on offense. With nothing for either team to lose, I expect this to be even closer. I do feel like in terms of weapons and maybe even schematics, the Knights have a bit more up their sleeve than the Trojans. Norfolk Catholic 14, Cedar Catholic 7.
Pierce (12-0) vs. Aurora (12-0)
Ever since the new classes for the current scheduling cycle were announced, the Huskies were projected to be in “a class of their own” if you will, this season. They’ve looked every bit the part thus far and are now 48 minutes from bringing home a title after finishing as runners-up in Class B each of the past two years. Though not quite as dominant, the Bluejays have looked incredibly efficient and complete this season. They’ve won by no less than 10 points in a game and are looking to finish a job of their own after coming up short in C1 last year.
The line of scrimmage will have a lot to say about who ends up winning. Whoever can win the battle of rushing games will have a significant edge in this contest, and neither team has seen a line as good as the other all season. This will go down to the wire, with the difference being the level of athleticism Aurora has. If it was enough to roll most of Class B, it will be enough to eke out a title here. Aurora 35, Pierce 31.
COLLEGE
Wisconsin (5-5) at Nebraska (3-7)
The Huskers will get a big couple of days for Memorial Stadium started with their last home game of 2022. Their opponent is a Badgers team that, while in a down year, is still solid.
Wisconsin has never been the most explosive offense, and it’s never had to be. Braelon Allen leads a strong rushing attack that headlines a consistent offense while the defense always puts up a great fight, especially in the trenches. It’ll be tough for Nebraska to get things going, even in Casey Thompson’s first game back from injury. Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 14.
Wayne State (9-2) at Minnesota State (9-2)
The Wildcats’ first playoff game since 2008 and just their second in program history pits them against a Mavericks team they beat 41-33 in a regular-season shootout. The teams combined for more than 1,000 total yards of offense in that game and now face off again, this time in Mankato, Minnesota.
It's never easy to beat a team twice in one season, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that, more often than not, the black and gold have a knack for surprising people, myself included. I’ll take them to win a close one. Wayne State 34, Minnesota State 31.
No. 7 USC (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2)
After an eventful weekend for its top-ranked teams, the Trojans are now the Pac 12’s only hope of being represented in the College Football Playoff. The Bruins were one of those teams that fell and will be looking for redemption against their in-city rival.
USC has been known throughout the country for its potent offense, as most Lincoln Riley-coached teams are. However, they also share a similar struggle in the trenches, particularly in stopping the run game. I expect the Bruins, who lead the conference with 240 rushing yards a game, to take advantage. UCLA 38, USC 34.
No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2)
Elsewhere in the Pac 12, the Utes and Ducks meet with both teams still in the hunt for a conference title. Oregon was upset at home by Washington a week ago, and Utah hopes to win its fifth straight game.
The first year as Ducks coach for Dan Lanning has had its ups and downs, none bigger than last week thus far. I’m confident that with his help and being at home with a lot on the line, the green and yellow can bounce back. Oregon 41, Utah 37.
PRO
Chiefs (7-2) at Chargers (5-4)
Any day with another installment of Herbert vs. Mahomes is a great day. So there’ll be plenty of reason to be excited this weekend when the teams face off in SoCal on Sunday Night Football.
Much like the last time these teams played, I see the weapons at each quarterback’s disposal being the difference. L.A. is still without some key pieces, most notably Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Chiefs 31, Chargers 27.
Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)
If you had money on either of these teams being as good as they are now, congratulations on your winnings. Both teams are right in the thick of a surprisingly tight and competitive AFC East.
The difference in the last game was quarterback play. Zack Wilson couldn’t stop turning the ball over while Mac Jones was at least serviceable. Once again, I’m sure that QB play will be the difference-maker here and although I think Wilson will be better, I don’t see him having a spotless day. Patriots 26, Jets 20.