After a brisk, calm spring, Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska experienced an early heat wave this summer.
The abrupt weather locals have been dealing with has led to concerns about having fully capable and fully working air conditioning. That became a high demand when 90-degree weather hit Norfolk in early June.
“We've been treading water. It happens every year, you just don't to know when it's going to hit, and we always try to gear up as much as we can for this,” said Justin Lilly, project manager at Volkman Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. “We're still limited with manpower, but the biggest issue is getting parts to fix air conditioners, or even replacements. Our biggest headache is working through the supply chain.”
Throughout June, Norfolk saw a high in the 90s on 13 days and made it up to 100 degrees on June 16.
The heat has brought the attention to those who quickly moved from heating homes to cooling homes. It is something that happens on a yearly basis, but it never fails that people turn to various air conditioning services for support.
“It's pretty typical. When that first heat wave hits, the phones light up and we're buried,” Lilly said. “It depends on how long it lasts, but this heat wave is seeming to last a little longer.”
There are many ways to maintain a sturdy, working air conditioner without having to go buy a new one.
Changing or cleaning air filters once a month, keeping coils clean and inspecting the condensate drain all help with maintaining an air conditioner throughout the summer months.
“Sometimes it's been stuff that is neglected or sometimes it can deal with bad luck. Keeping up with maintenance is very important,” said Mike Wiederin, owner of Heartland Heating and Air Conditioning. “It happens naturally — to clean it on a regular basis is a good idea and to change air filters regularly is important.”
Those who work in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) industry have been working around the clock, dealing with various calls every day during the week.
Most of the calls deal with a basic fix that usually deals with making sure everything is clean because generally something might be clogged, or something might need to be washed out.
“The biggest thing most homeowners can do is to change out the air filter. If it starts to get dirty, it will start to build pressure in the system, and that's when you start having issues. They really pop up when it gets hot and working hard,” Lilly said. “If everybody would just take a garden hose and wash off the condenser, to let the air flow, it would make work so much better. I'm not going to guarantee anything, but it would definitely help.”
Sometimes it might be best just to get an entirely new air conditioner if it is 10 to 15 years old.
But another important tip is to just let the air conditioner do its work and do not constantly adjust the temperature or turn it off and on.
“We recommend to not turn them up and down. It's not efficient. We recommend our customers to set the air conditioner to one temperature and leave it,” Wiederin said. “This time of year, everyone has to be on board, and we're doing a little bit of the extra stuff that we need to do to satisfy our customers’ needs.”
The early heat wave has helped prepare those in the HVAC industry to work with those who are dealing with air conditioning problems throughout the summer. Thus far, that has helped prepare the technicians for what is to come, heat wise, in July and August — when it will be even tougher to get to every single job during the week, including having everything needed to fix the job.
“It's that time of year, we're having the same problems in this industry that everybody else is having with finding the manpower and getting parts. If everybody can be patient, then we can get through it,” Lilly said. “If we have an early heat wave like we're having now, if we have another one in July, it generally seems like it won't be as busy. We will have some more, but it seems like the first wave is usually the worst.”