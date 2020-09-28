It’s insane that in the year 2020 we’re still fighting for basic human rights. It started when George Floyd an innocent man was murdered and from there everyone has said enough is enough.
Protests have been going on in this country for a long time. These protests are for basic human rights. For the people who are dying because of the color of their skin. I agree 100% with the people protesting. There is no way that this movement can be overlooked this part of history cannot be erased this time. Sometimes things like this, that happened in the past were erased from our history books and we never got to learn about the true injustice people face because of the color of their skin, if anything we barely scraped the surface.
I support the Black Lives Matter movement because I want people to feel safe in this country, I want people to be able to go for a run in a neighborhood and not be shot. But feeling safe is just the beginning of what needs to change. There is a long list of things that need to change. Did we really progress from the past if all we’re doing is repeating it? My government teacher once said we learn history so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past and we learn from those mistakes. Clearly some people in this country need more history lessons because they are repeating mistakes from the past.
I can’t wrap my head around the murder of innocent people because someone asumed, they were committing a crime. That assumption is racially profiling someone based on the color of their skin and assuming they are in this world to cause problems. I have one question for everyone out there: Would you do that to a white man? Would you assume a white man running down a street was running away from a robbery? Think about that. I empathize the with the people who feel angry when innocent people die, and no one does anything about it so the only way for people to pay attention is to protest.
So, you say all lives matter? Well you aren’t wrong, every living human being everywhere matters. But when people say all lives matter, they are mostly using it to belittle the black lives matter movement. They say all lives because “my life matters too.” Yes, your life as a White person matters, I bet you’ve never feared for your life the second you got pulled over. I bet you run down any street you want knowing with certainty that you’ll be mostly safe. That safeness is called white privilege and it exists 100% and here’s how: When you walk into a store do you feel like you’re being watched by the employees? No? White Privilege.
As white people, we will never be able to fully understand what it’s like to not have white privilege. But we can emphasize with how people feel. If you can’t emphasize with other people and their feeling I don’t know to feel about you. In the end Black lives need to be prioritized right now but not just right now always because Black lives matter always don’t you forget that.