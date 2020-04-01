Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Appeara, a family-owned business since 1916, has seen significant expansion in its 100-plus-year existence. In November, current Appeara president, owner and general manager Bob Dudley welcomed a member of the family’s fifth generation, Brandon Keech.
Keech, Dudley’s nephew, was born in Norfolk and lived here through the eighth grade before moving with his family to Annapolis, Maryland.
Upon spending his high school years in Maryland, Keech returned to Nebraska, where he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has spent the past five years since graduation working in Lincoln before opting to return to Norfolk and begin working at Appeara in November of last year.
“I always wanted to get back to Nebraska as quickly as I could,” Keech said. “I always enjoyed the strong family community in Norfolk along with doing things like golfing and fishing at Skyview, which are some of my favorite activities.”
Keech said coming to work at Appeara was always in the back of his mind, but Dudley always encouraged him to look at other opportunities and earn at least five years of work experience elsewhere before making a decision whether to join Appeara.
“It’s great relief because you think about the tradition that’s happened with the generations,” Dudley said. “We are in a growing service industry and there is a lot of opportunity, so having Brandon working here helps perpetuate the company. It’s relief because it’s also a way to look at or think about a retirement plan, and you can’t start to think about that unless you’ve got someone at the top with potential to take on leadership.”
Dudley said it’s also important to bring in fresh ideas and viewpoints, and that’s something Keech can provide. Technology also has changed drastically, and members of younger generations have a great grasp on how that technology has evolved.
“Brandon has had five years after college, which is great exposure and experience, and I’m excited to see what he can do with his ideas,” Dudley said.
Since starting full time at Appeara, Keech’s everyday responsibilities include his role as safety director, with continued goals in mind to improve the overall attitude and atmosphere on safety within the operations at Appeara — along with learning how the plant works and functions on an everyday basis.
Both Dudley and Keech stressed that employees are the company’s top assets, and instilling that mindset within the company’s mission has been a key to developing a successful culture at Appeara.
“When people are here for their 40 hours a week or how many hours it might be, it’s more than just a job and you can see that in the 65 employees,” Keech said. “A handful of them have 25 plus years of tenure here, and I don’t think that would happen if they didn’t really care about this place as more than just a paycheck. It’s a symbol of pride.”
Dudley’s great-grandfather, George M. Dudley, and George’s brother, Charles, started the company in 1916 as a laundry business. Bob Dudley’s grandfather, Darrel Dudley, expanded the laundry business into textile rental. George R. Dudley, Bob’s father, and his uncle, Douglas, expanded the company’s reach into South Dakota. Bob Dudley joined the company in the early 1980s, becoming the fourth generation of the family to operate the company.
Today, in addition to its linen supply business, Appeara rents and services more than 500 products — including linen products to the hospitality market, uniforms to the industrial market, dust control services and business apparel to all types of commercial businesses.
Since its founding, Appeara has expanded its reach from Norfolk to a large part of Nebraska, the Sioux City area and, most recently, Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.
“There is a lot of motivation to invest in the company, and I want to leave the next generation with an asset that is shining and polished,” Dudley said. “It continues to be important that you reinvest in the company.”
Keech said he was exposed to the tradition Appeara has at a young age popping in and out of the building’s doors, and he said that has helped him develop a passion for the company and its services.
Keech already has begun developing his vision for the company, and it’s something he said he would continue to do working alongside his uncle. He also plans to continue developing his leadership skills and learning what he can do to help contribute to the company being even more successful for years to come.
“Being in college and working in different places, you see that people don’t always have the passion for their job or they don’t emphasize the values that are important to them,” Keech said. “Getting to know Bob better as I’ve gotten older and more mature, I’ve realized the effort it takes in a business to have your people value accountability and be people of integrity. Those are the things cemented into us and are very attractive to be around.”