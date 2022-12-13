WEST POINT – Howells-Dodge’s mental approach may have played as big a role as its physical play during Tuesday’s battle against West Point-Beemer.
The Jaguars handled the pressure to rally from a five-point deficit over the final 4:09 and hand the Cadets their first loss of the season 49-45.
“We really have worked on staying calm throughout the games,” said senior guard Blair Fiala, who had half of her game-high 16 points in the final period. “They are a good team, and they went on some good runs.
“But we’ve learned to handle adversity and come back stronger, so we just keep our heads nice and cool. That helps us come back in those times that we’re down.”
A Fiala 3-pointer keyed Howells-Dodge’s 8-0 run to take a 37-35 lead early in the fourth quarter.
West Point-Beemer (3-1) responded with seven unanswered points on a 3-pointer from Addison Toelle and back-to-back baskets by Campbell Snodgrass.
But the Jaguars (4-2) took over from there, scoring 12 of the final 15 points.
Fiala gave them the lead for good with a steal and layup that made it 43-42.
The move was a risk she was willing to make in a game in which she finished with four fouls.
“I have battled with some foul trouble. The coaches yell at me – well deserved,” she said. “But I think it was a good turning point for us. And some other people hit some big shots that helped us pick it up.”
West Point-Beemer was able to stay close due to some free throw misses by Howells-Dodge. But after missing a pair, Fiala hit her final three to help seal the win in the final minute.
“Missed free throws are always frustrating in a close game,” she said. “But it felt good to get those two to really secure it.”
West Point-Beemer coach Taylor Shepard – whose team doesn’t have a senior and only three juniors – credited Howells-Dodge for playing well down the stretch.
“I think Howells-Dodge is a very solid, physical team, and I thought they came out and played very aggressively,” she said. “They were able to limit our offensive opportunities, which limited our press.”
Snodgrass and Allie Kaup – both sophomores -- scored 14 points apiece for the Cadets. Kaup scored all 12 of the team’s points in the third quarter.
Shepard said the performance was part of a promising start of the season.
“I think this team never gives up,” she said. “For 32 minutes, they’re going to play very aggressive, very tough defense. I felt we did that.
“Tonight, it wasn’t our night, but there were definitely some great takeaways for early in the season. It was exciting to see how physical we were able to be, and we want to continue to see that throughout the rest of the year.”
Freshman Kenadie Throener had nine points off the bench for the Jaguars, who only have a roster of nine. The Class D2 team also hasn’t played a team smaller than C2 yet this season, and bounced back from a 47-point loss to Oakland-Craig.
“It always feels good when you battle back in a game and you fight hard for a tough win,” Fiala said. “So this feels really good for our team.”
Howells-Dodge 9 11 12 17 -- 49
West Point-Beemer 13 10 12 10 -- 45
HOWELLS-DODGE (4-2): Natalie Pieper 0-2 4-6 4; Sophia Dvorak 2-7 2-3 6; Jade Bayer 2-6 0-3 5; Jordyn Ratzlaff 2-5 1-2 6; Blair Fiala 6-9 3-6 16; Taylor Steffensmeier 1-2 0-0 3; Kenadie Throener 4-10 1-5 9; Ava Noyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 13-25 49.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (3-1): Campbell Snodgrass 5-17 1-2 14; Mia Hunke 2-4 2-3 6; Allie Kaup 6-14 0-3 14; Addison Toelle 3-11 1-2 9l Meg Anderson 0-3 0-0 0; Olivia Gross 0-1 0-0 0; Nevaeh Weborg 0-1 0-0 0; Kenna Hughes 1-1 0-0 2; Katrina Moyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 4-10 45.