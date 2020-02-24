The Norfolk FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter is marking its 40th anniversary in 2020.
Membership is open to all who support agricultural education and the FFA program. Prior FFA membership is not a prerequisite.
Mary Pat Hoag, one of the first charter members of the Norfolk FFA Alumni, said she joined because she “wanted to be involved with a dynamic, positive youth organization.” She added: “It’s been a way I, and other alumni members, are able to share our various talents with the student chapter members.”
Jonathan Anderson, Norfolk FFA Chapter adviser, said, “The FFA Alumni is a valuable resource. Alumni members provide students with contest preparation, raising money for the chapter and extra hands to get a job done. Equally as important, sometimes the Alumni members are the adult ears that members just need to talk to and be positive role models.”
Maelyn (Willers) Aschoff is among several alumni chapter members who were in FFA at Norfolk High School.
“A year prior to the chapter’s 50th anniversary, I returned to the Norfolk area after college and a stint in corporate America,” she said. “This occasion, and FFA alumni membership, allowed me to ‘give back’ as a former chapter member.
“Fifty years of history were revisited during our committee work, which affirmed my interest in supporting the Norfolk FFA and alumni affiliate programs. The chapter’s existence exceeds 75 years now, of which our alumni chapter has been active for nearly 40 years. As an alumni chapter, we offer the chapter direction and many real-life opportunities.”
Ashley Sanne, a junior at Norfolk High, is one of those members.
“The Norfolk FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter has helped me, and other members, in many different ways within our chapter,” she said. “The last two years, during the National FFA Convention, the alumni has helped us with meals by providing pork sandwiches to take on the road. Our Norfolk FFA alumni has assisted with many events, anywhere from (alumni chapter secretary) Lynn Walmsley driving vans all over Nebraska, to Mary Pat checking over proficiency applications, and everywhere in between.”
Ashley added: “Our alumni has connected my family with FFA. With both my mom and my aunt being FFA Alumni chapter members, it gets all of us more involved with the FFA. I enjoy interacting with all of our alumni members. They are always willing to help whenever we need them.”
Ashley’s mother, Kelly, is the alumni chapter’s membership chairwoman.
“I joined the Norfolk FFA Alumni and Supporters because I knew this group is something my kids would be a huge part of, and I would definitely be involved in,” Kelly said. “I was in 4-H growing up; however, FFA was not offered at my much smaller high school. I am loving the opportunity to be part of the group now and that my kids have this opportunity.”
“FFA teaches responsibility, hard work, dedication and leadership,” she said. “This has helped show my children and other FFA members that all of these things pay off in the end, whether with fair projects or any day-to-day activities. These traits are taught and will stick with members for the rest of their lives.”
Gene Reuter, who also has children in the FFA program, has served as the alumni chapter president the past four years. “During this time, we’ve accomplished so much as an alumni team by helping FFA members achieve milestones and helping them financially to be able to do it,” he said. Reuter also credited Anderson, alumni chapter vice president, for his “great leadership” with the student and alumni chapters.
Reuter said, “I’ve seen record numbers of students involved in FFA. I’ve seen great support from the FFA Alumni in recent years. I’m a firm believer in the FFA just watching my own children and how they have grown into the great young adults they have become. FFA is a strong commitment, but yet everything a person believes in should be a strong commitment.”
Rick Crosier, now of Beatrice, was instrumental in the organization of the Norfolk FFA Alumni in the fall of 1980 when he came to Norfolk High to become the new ag instructor/FFA adviser. Crosier, who served in both roles until June 2008, said, “A good agricultural education instructor is a true generalized ‘They know a little bit of everything and not a whole lot about anything.’ An FFA Alumni chapter brings in the ‘specialists’ with the abilities that enable an FFA Chapter and the FFA member to achieve the best that they can be.” Lonnie Koepke was the first FFA Alumni president, with Tod Adams as vice president.
Want to learn more?
The Nebraska FFA Alumni and Supporters is a chartered association with the National FFA Alumni and Supporters. For more information, contact Anderson at jonathananderson@npsne.org.