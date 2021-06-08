Pandemic restrictions won’t delay the Christian Cross Festival this year.
After pushing back the celebration of faith by two months last year, festival organizers are gearing up for the 17th annual event set for Saturday, June 12, at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk.
“The band we have coming up here, it’s their first big gig of the year from my understanding,” spokesman Brett Simonsen said of The Afters, who will headline the daylong outdoor festival.
The day of free, faith-based entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. and feature a variety of acts, starting with Christian rapper KJ-52. Other musical performers will be Tom Golly, rising star Hannah Kerr, Rhett Walker and Remedy Drive.
“We’re going to talk a little bit about human trafficking. Remedy Drive is pretty heavily into fighting that,” Simonsen said.
Ron Brown will deliver a message at this year’s festival, as well. Brown has a long association with Nebraska Cornhusker football, serving as an assistant coach for more than two decades. He now serves as Nebraska's senior offensive analyst. Over the years, Brown also has been outspoken about his Christian faith and openly shares his message.
The headlining band, The Afters, has seen notable success in Christian music. The band’s 2010 hit, “Light of the Sky,” charted at No. 1 on Christian music charts. The group also has been the recipient of several Dove Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2006 and Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year in 2009.
“They’ve been around quite awhile, and they’ve got a lot of good music,” Simonsen said.
A fireworks display will follow The Afters.
Rick Klug, another organizer and spokesman for the festival, said booking bands for this year’s event began in January, and the process was “a little more of a challenge” than in previous years because of pandemic-related uncertainty.
“The music industry and bands have all been hurting like everybody else,” Klug said. “With their type of business, they can’t have crowds and perform like they’re used to.”
In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions led to the postponement of the annual festival from June to August. Despite the delay, Simonsen and Klug said they were pleasantly surprised at the number of people who came out to enjoy the day of music and fellowship last year.
“The crowd was way better than we expected,” Klug said. “We didn’t really know what to expect, but we had a really good turnout. I think everybody was really anxious just to get out like they are now — still are.”
Klug said organizers once again have been in contact with Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department officials about ways to keep the event relatively safe for concertgoers, but they are no longer restricted by last year’s health guidelines.
“There was a lot of extra work really,” Klug said of last year’s festival. “We’re still recommending people follow safe practices, especially if they’re high-risk.”
As in past years, the festival also will include food, kayaking on the lake and tents featuring various Christian-based nonprofit organizations and ministries.
“We’ve always felt that we want to support the different types of ministries and the things they do,” Klug said. “We started having a place for them there and offering space as part of the festival.”
Simonsen and Klug said they are amazed each year by the number of people who tell them an encounter or event at the festival had a profound impact on their life and their faith, and they are happy it will continue this year.
“It’s just a great day in the park, and it’s getting the message out to those who don’t know (God). We hear stuff later on how people’s lives are changed. People’s lives are changed when you bring God into your world,” Simonsen said.