A rural Battle Creek man who had already faced six criminal charges over allegations that he sexually abused two teenagers was charged on Monday with four additional crimes involving two more alleged victims.
An amended complaint filed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith charges Travis Belina, 26, with three new felony counts of solicitation of a minor and one misdemeanor count of attempted third-degree sexual assault. Also included in the complaint are the six charges Belina has faced since the onset of his case: Two felony counts each of child abuse and tampering with a witness, as well as two misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual assault.
The initial charges against Belina centered on allegations involving two teenage boys. The new complaint involves accusations surrounding two additional victims, both of whom are also minors.
The latest charges follow the depositions of key witnesses in Belina’s case, including an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and at least two of the alleged victims.
Belina, who has operated Belina Feedlot LLC, was first charged in August following an investigation by the sheriff’s office into allegations made in July by two teenage boys who worked for Belina that he sexually abused each of them on multiple occasions and gave them money to keep quiet.
The county attorney’s office is alleging that the purported sexual abuse spanned between March 2021 and July 2022.
Both boys quit working for Belina in late July, around the time they reported him to law enforcement officials.
The investigator wrote in an arrest affidavit that both of the original victims had expressed a desire for counseling, explaining that the alleged abuse had affected their mental health.
Belina appeared in court on Monday regarding motions to quash filed by his attorneys.
Attorney Eric Hagen, who appeared alongside Belina, had argued that the initial complaint omitted a specific indication as to who the alleged victims are. District Judge Mark Johnson sustained Hagen’s motion to quash with regard to including the initials of the alleged victims in the complaint. Smith added the alleged victims’ initials in the new complaint filed on Monday.
Belina’s attorneys also had filed a motion to exclude certain character evidence pertaining to other “bad acts” that Belina may have previously committed. Smith had filed a similar motion in which he requested a hearing before trial pertaining to the admissibility of evidence involving acts for which Belina is not facing charges.
Smith said he wouldn’t present or mention said evidence to a jury at trial without a hearing taking place beforehand.
Further, Hagen said the witness tampering charges against Belina are not suitable since the timeframe in which the alleged tampering took place — March 31, 2021, to July 27, 2022 — falls in the same time period that Belina is accused of sexually abusing the victims. Belina did not know until after July 27, 2022, that he was under investigation, Hagen said.
“We need to note that this particular statute (tampering) requires an element that the defendant knows there’s an official investigation underway or that one is going to be underway,” Hagen said.
Johnson said the language in the complaint pertaining to the tampering charges would be sufficient if the state believes it can prove that Belina did know that there was an ongoing investigation between the dates alleged.
Besides the sexual abuse allegations Belina faces, he is charged in a separate case with one felony count of theft. In the theft case, prosecutors accuse Belina of taking or exercising control over movable property of another worth $5,000 or more with the intent to deprive them of said property between Jan. 9 and Aug. 31, 2022.
The theft charge is related to the alleged taking of several head of cattle.
Belina has posted bond in each of his cases. If he’s convicted of each of his 11 charges, he would face up to 38½ years in prison.
Johnson scheduled Belina’s next hearing in the sexual abuse case for Thursday, May 11, at which time Belina is expected to either enter not guilty pleas on his new charges or request a preliminary hearing. Before Monday, Belina’s trial had been scheduled to begin in June; it has since been moved to August.
In his theft case, Belina is scheduled to appear next on Friday, July 7.