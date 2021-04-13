Should sales taxes be raised to fund projects? How will Norfolk spend COVID relief funds? Should the city zone for tiny houses?
Norfolk city staff and council members spent hours discussing these and other questions on Monday afternoon at a work session.
COVID-19 relief
Norfolk has already received funds from the CARES Act and more money is coming from the American Rescue Plan, said Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer.
“We’ve gotten $2 million in CARES Act funding already,” he said. “We’re going to be getting another big chunk of money.”
That chunk (from the American Rescue Act) will be coming in two payments of $2 million each, Gates said.
Some of the CARES Act funding has already been used to give all city employees a 2% percent cost of living adjustment and to help fund additional street repairs and reconstruction projects. This leaves a little over $834,000 of CARES Act money in the city’s general fund.
One idea on how to spend the money was to give a portion of it to the Norfolk Senior Center, which has felt the impact of COVID.
The council members seemed receptive to the idea.,
“A community that can’t help its seniors is not much of a community,” said Rob Merrill. “I think it’s one of the best fits we could fund for CARES Act funding.”
The city will wait to receive a proposal from the senior center. Councilors will discuss it in committee and the entire council will vote on it before any money is spent.
Council members also considered using some of the money for projects to improve Memorial Field and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, in addition to building a new indoor aquatic center. City staff will come up with proposals for each of these for the council to consider.
The city expects to have $3.7 million left over from the American Rescue Plan, but there are restrictions on how it can be used. The city is still waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department to clarify these restrictions.
Public transit is one area that is probably available for investment, and the councilors discussed that option.
Sales tax funded projects
The city council can vote to put a sales tax increase on the ballot. These increases cannot be more than $.005 and would be used to fund projects. This was how the library was paid for.
The city council members discussed using this for funding on the police station expansion, a Ta-Ha-Zouka sports complex and street repairs.
Only one of these could go to ballot, and the earliest it could go before voters is May 2022.
Zoning changes
The council and city staff also discussed being more proactive about zoning and considering zoning for tiny homes.
Councilman Shane Clausen said may people in their 20s can’t afford to buy a house anymore, and tiny homes offer an alternative.
“Things are changing,” he said. “I guess you either have to move along with them or get passed by.”
Mayor Josh Moenning said he agreed, adding that tiny homes appeal to more than one demographic.
“My opinion is that we need to do this. The alternatives are attractive to both young people now and seniors,” he said. “Housing, the way it’s going right now, is not affordable.”
The council discussed how to zone for tiny homes and code requirements that could stand in the way. No action was taken.
Other ideas
The council discussed several other ideas.
One of these, from Councilman Frank Arens, was to provide funding for the arts. Much of the art in downtown comes from private funding. But other cities provide funding for the arts. Wayne, for example, designates about $30,000 a year for them, Arens said.
The arts are important because they can appeal to diverse groups of people, Arens said.
“Everybody can enjoy them at a different angle,” he said.
Another idea was to hold more events downtown. Councilman Kory Hildebrand suggested the city hold events where several blocks of the downtown are blocked off from traffic and people are allowed to go from bar to bar with open containers.
These events could be in conjunction with concerts or existing events like Oktoberfest.
The council and city employees met for the work session at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Norfolk Public Library, and the session was open to the public. The discussion continued for about four hours before the council voted to go into executive session.
No action could be taken at the session.