The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of February 2020.
Residential
1209 Kansas St., Ramona Schultz, construct for firewall in attached garage; 1200 Blue Stem Circle, Seifert Construction, Alicia Drahota, construct to repair bath and bedrooms; 607 N. 11th St., Archers Home Improvement, TJ Stephens, construction for an egress window; 1714 McCartney Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Ron and Bette Lingenfelter, construction to remodel basement; 129 W. Monroe Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Nevada Claussen, construction for egress windows; 803 Woodcrest St., NoSwett Fencing, Daniel Chaffin, construct of fence; 1305 S. Elkhorn St. Omaha Neon Sign Co., Inc., RDO Trucks, construction to install a wall sign; 911 S. Chestnut St., Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for an 8-stall garage; 915 S. Chestnut St., Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for 28 unit apartment and garage; 917 S. Chestnut St. Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for 28 unit apartment and garage; 504 S. 2nd St., Tim Goetsch, Tim Goetsch, construction for a 20’x24’ garage; 123 Washington Ave., Anderson Auto Body & Sales, Jerry Anderson, construction to demo a shed on the property; 127 Washington Ave. Anderson Auto Body & Sales, Jerry Anderson, construction to demo a SFD; 4109 S. Victory Road, BC Builders, Inc., Josh Freudenburg, construction of grain bin for ag use; 3502 W. Prospect Ave., David & Jill Kaps, David & Jill Kaps, construction for garden shed.
Commerical
2100 Market Lane #900, Love Signs, Inc., Brian Gibbs Real Estate, installation of one on premise sign; 1712 Square Turn Blvd., Love Signs, Inc., Ridgeway Enterprises, installation of one on premise sign; 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave. Ste 20 Love Signs, Inc., Perkins Properties, installation of one on premise sign; 701 S. 25th St. #701, Angerman & Meinen Builders LLC., Timber Development/Shoe Sensat, construction for interior remodel of store; 2601 W. Cooper St., Beckenhauer Construction, Midwest Bank — Douglas Johnson, construct for new Midwest Bank building; 202 N. 7th St., Pyramid Network Services, City of Norfolk, construction for installation of antennae; 1410 Market Lane, Omaha Neon Sign Co., Inc., First National Bank, construction for eight (8) signs; 815 S. 1st St., Jimenez Construction, Alicia’s Centro American Store, construction for window, beam, and concrete repair.