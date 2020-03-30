Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of February 2020.

Residential

1209 Kansas St., Ramona Schultz, construct for firewall in attached garage; 1200 Blue Stem Circle, Seifert Construction, Alicia Drahota, construct to repair bath and bedrooms; 607 N. 11th St., Archers Home Improvement, TJ Stephens, construction for an egress window; 1714 McCartney Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Ron and Bette Lingenfelter, construction to remodel basement; 129 W. Monroe Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Nevada Claussen, construction for egress windows; 803 Woodcrest St., NoSwett Fencing, Daniel Chaffin, construct of fence; 1305 S. Elkhorn St. Omaha Neon Sign Co., Inc., RDO Trucks, construction to install a wall sign; 911 S. Chestnut St., Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for an 8-stall garage; 915 S. Chestnut St., Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for 28 unit apartment and garage; 917 S. Chestnut St. Perry Reid Construction, Mesner Development, construction for 28 unit apartment and garage; 504 S. 2nd St., Tim Goetsch, Tim Goetsch, construction for a 20’x24’ garage; 123 Washington Ave., Anderson Auto Body & Sales, Jerry Anderson, construction to demo a shed on the property; 127 Washington Ave. Anderson Auto Body & Sales, Jerry Anderson, construction to demo a SFD; 4109 S. Victory Road, BC Builders, Inc., Josh Freudenburg, construction of grain bin for ag use; 3502 W. Prospect Ave., David & Jill Kaps, David & Jill Kaps, construction for garden shed.

Commerical

2100 Market Lane #900, Love Signs, Inc., Brian Gibbs Real Estate, installation of one on premise sign; 1712 Square Turn Blvd., Love Signs, Inc., Ridgeway Enterprises, installation of one on premise sign; 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave. Ste 20 Love Signs, Inc., Perkins Properties, installation of one on premise sign; 701 S. 25th St. #701, Angerman & Meinen Builders LLC., Timber Development/Shoe Sensat, construction for interior remodel of store; 2601 W. Cooper St., Beckenhauer Construction, Midwest Bank — Douglas Johnson, construct for new Midwest Bank building; 202 N. 7th St., Pyramid Network Services, City of Norfolk, construction for installation of antennae; 1410 Market Lane, Omaha Neon Sign Co., Inc., First National Bank, construction for eight (8) signs; 815 S. 1st St., Jimenez Construction, Alicia’s Centro American Store, construction for window, beam, and concrete repair.

