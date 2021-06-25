“OK everyone, we need to get this autopsy started,” said one young actress, lurching her scene partners into a dramatic series of improvisations.
The imaginary body the actors crowded around, lurched with the same force of imagination. It was sudden, only visible in their collective fantasy — and it sent them squealing to the corners of the stage.
“Freeze,” the instructor said. One actor was replaced with another, and the exercise began again.
“You guys are being a little too loud,” the new actress said as she emerged into a freshly imagined circumstance. “I was taking a nap.”
The new scene unfolded as the performers explained that they were clapping and then tactfully recounted why, only to be confronted with a fresh crisis from the actress who had joined them.
“Did you remember it’s my birthday?” she asked, throwing the others into a spiral of explanations, rationalizations and outright lies that had the audience of their peers in the Norfolk Youth Theatre’s summer camp roaring.
The improvisational exercise, referred to as “Freeze” by the students’ instructor, involved making abrupt scene changes to build improvisational skills that are crucial on stage, even when performing scripted lines. The children realized their created worlds vibrantly, responding with emotions and nuances missed even by longtime adult actors.
But while the joviality of these vivid imaginings might seem like little more than child’s play, the improvisational skills they demonstrate in their whirlwinds of fantasy echo those used by adults every day in the real world as people navigate the pressures of family, friendship, business, community and life.
“As grown-ups, we improv (sic) all the time,“ said Libby McKay, director of Norfolk Youth Theatre and board president of Norfolk Community Theatre. “I think one of our biggest things that we hope our campers take away is just the importance of everyone and their role in mounting a production. There’s a whole lot of work that goes into it. Yeah, it is a lot of fun but it’s also a lot of work, and there’s a lot of things to do.”
The children work together to produce shows from scratch, learning about acting and improvising, set painting and prop construction, and light and sound design while enjoying themselves in the process.
“The acting workshops are always fun,” said Miranda Headley, who plays the titular role of Psyche in “Psyche and Eros.” “You get to have fun in there; it’s always fun to mess around. With the diversity of everybody, everyone through this week just becomes like a family.”
The children also enjoyed the opportunity to be taken seriously. Among the nearly 40 campers who attended this year — down from the 50 to 55 that might have been seen past years, according to McKay — murmurs went through the auditorium after somebody suggested that they wouldn’t be considered adults until the age of 19 in the State of Nebraska.
McKay jumped in to change the mood.
“Or if you’re like us, you’ll never stop being children,” McKay said.
Giggles shifted the tide in the crowd and soon after the campers were dismissed into the hot afternoon sun.
Camp coordinators hope the participants take away that theater is a space where everyone is important.
“We stressed that a lot,” McKay said. “Just because you have 500 lines doesn’t make you any more important than the rigger or the techie or the rehearsal pianist. We really tried to say that if it weren’t for everybody, if it weren’t for all of the pieces of the puzzle coming together, you couldn’t mount a production.”
The group effort brings the campers together as they face the daunting task of producing a show in a mere five days, a task that can often take professional theater production companies five weeks or more.
To add to the challenge, campers aren’t just putting on one production: they’re working on three.
The camp’s theme this year was “Among the Immortals: A Trio of Greek Tragedies.” The plays being presented are “Persephone Underground,” “Psyche and Eros,” and an adaptation of Sophocles’s “Antigone.” Each requires unique elements in the form of props, backgrounds, makeup and costumes; and it all must be completed between the camp’s beginning on Monday and Saturday morning’s opening performance at 10:30 a.m.
That time crunch means learning and building at a breakneck pace. Campers tackled complexly painted backdrops, carefully crafted props, diverse costumes and makeup, and, of course, crucial line memorization.
“Everyone is just all nervous together — all trying to learn their lines,” said William Harrington, who plays Creon in Sophocles’s “Antigone,” a character who demands an infamous amount of monologue preparation. “You step back and realize, ‘Okay, we’re all on the same boat; we can all help each other.’ And by the end of the week you just have people you thought you knew for years. You might think it’s performing, but it’s really the family aspect.”
Harrington joined the camp again this year with a goal of learning more about lights and sound, partially because he said he thinks it would be cool to run the boards, but also because it would help him get a greater appreciation of what crew members do behind the scenes.
In a camp with just 40 people producing three plays, the opportunity to do it all is more than accessible — it’s mandatory. Each camper was tasked with both performance and technical contributions, with performers rotating between tasks as they performed in one show while working tech on another.
Obviously not all campers came equipped with the skills to be experts — that’s why they’re there: to learn and to have fun creating theater. Campers were encouraged to contribute according to their ability, all while pushing their boundaries and gaining experience in unfamiliar areas.
Those less confident with a paintbrush still contributed to backdrops in areas that were easier to paint. Those not familiar with sewing machines helped with costumes in other ways. And those less interested in acting were given fewer lines so they could focus on what they found interesting.
But when campers were experienced, it showed.
“Our kiddos are multi-talented in many areas,“ McKay said. “I asked two of them, our guitarist Cadence Hess and mandolin player Andrew Henkel like, ‘Hey can you guys work together and come up with some sort of tune that can be coming out of the cave for Persephone — and they just played it for me. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so brilliant.’ I think right now, that’s the one; that’s the moment that sticks out as just this ‘one day, I made a song.’”
Hess and Henkel’s effort in sound design combined an ominously arpeggiated guitar chord loop with mystifying tremolo-picked mandolin, an instrument common in Greek folk music.
The pair ironed out their basic idea for it quickly.
“I know what notes to stick to,” Henkel said. “And if you just kind of stick to that pattern, honestly I think that’d work.”
It all came back to improvisation, a central theme of the camp.
“Do you guys know where the treasure is?” asked Headley, setting off yet another bout of improvisations that had the entire class smiling. Despite her and her fellow actors’ efforts spent searching in vain and squabbling amongst one another, they never found the treasure they were looking for.
But for the campers experiencing the world of theater together, there was another treasure — one they didn’t have to search for.
“Theater is important because it gives us an opportunity to have shared experiences,” McKay said. “I think theater is important because whether you’re part of the crew or the cast, you have this shared experience that nothing can take away from you, and I think when you add the audience component to it, there’s this catharsis that happens. There’s this connection that happens.”
Norfolk Youth Theatre’s performances will take the stage at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Cox Activities Center theater. Tickets are available through Norfolk Community Theatre.