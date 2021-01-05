MADISON — Christian Ohl is leaving his political life this month at age 36 to concentrate on the private sector.
Ohl, at 28, was believed to be the youngest Madison County commissioner in the county’s history when he was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2013. Ohl also is the most experienced commissioner of the current board after serving eight years.
Many counties have people who are retired or who are retirement age serving as commissioner or supervisor. Ohl said he never considered age to be a factor.
“One of the neat things about being a young person in this position is there are a lot of people in this role or similar roles who were always willing to offer support or advice. They’d say, ‘Hey, let’s go get a cup of coffee’ or ‘I have a few thoughts’ or maybe I’d have a few thoughts or have some questions for them,” Ohl said.
Among those encouraging voices have been former commissioners Jerry McCallum, Lee Klein and Rod Hughes.
“Obviously with the board now, we are limited to our interaction when we aren’t at a meeting (because of the open meetings law), but they are helpful. Each of the offices are incredibly helpful.”
Ohl was single when he took office. He is now married. His and his wife, Cassie, live in Norfolk. She works as a school psychologist with the Norfolk Public Schools.
Ohl said Cassie is always supportive. His father, Maynard, also has served the community, including many years on the Norfolk Planning Commission.
“He (Maynard) has always been a great sounding board,” Ohl said. “He doesn’t usually give his personal opinion, but he will listen and give little pieces of wisdom. A lot of times in this position, it is good to have someone who will just listen when you need to vent or just talk a bit.”
Ohl works as a financial adviser with Foundation Wealth Advisors. He helps people plan their retirements. Ohl said it was a tough decision, but ultimately with the responsibilities he has and the team he works with, he felt as though he needed to make a decision to commit his time.
“I didn’t feel like I could continue to do justice to Madison County and the requirements of this county if I continued to do both,” he said.
Troy Uhlir, who is the county board chairman, said he feels fortunate to have worked with Ohl the past two years.
“Christian is a wealth of knowledge,” Uhlir said. “He has a demeanor where he is very calm and reserved. He handles the public well, and I always leaned on him when we needed to put out a statement because he writes well. Christian is smooth when it comes to communicating and getting out what we want to say without being misunderstood.”
Uhlir said Ohl also has good knowledge of technology and would help him and fellow board member Ron Schmidt when needed.
“He’s been a very good public servant, and we are certainly going to miss him,” he said.
Schmidt, who has been a commissioner for six years, said he has always respected Ohl, even before he was elected.
“He is level-headed and always put the county business first,” Schmidt said. “It was never about Christian. It is always about the county. And he is willing to disagree. And I appreciate that. When we disagree, we are able to work it out and I think sometimes we both learned a little from it.”
Schmidt said he always wants to talk it out if there are disagreements.
“Christian doesn’t always talk as much as I do, but you always knew where he was at, and we always appreciated his opinions,” Schmidt said.
Ohl said he has appreciation for all the people he has worked with during that time. Being assigned to committees and working with employees, Ohl said he has learned the work that employees do, much of it not visible to the public.
Madison County is fortunate to have many skilled workers who serve, he said.
Being a commissioner is more than worrying about roads and zoning.
“That’s really just a small part of what happens in the county and what’s required of a commissioner,” Ohl said. “Probably my biggest piece of advice to someone new is enjoy it and get to know the people in the offices. I wish I had more time to be a bigger part of what some of the offices have done. It is just a great group, and we have a lot of dedicated people.”
Ohl said he would miss being a commissioner.
“There are probably a lot of people working in the county as long as I’ve been alive,” he said. “If I have had any success, it is because of their patience with me and their grace with me being in this role.”