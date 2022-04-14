SUCEAVA, Romania — I met Larisa Rudchenko in the Kairos House in Suceava, Romania. She was housed with 45 other refugees who have become like family.
Larisa, 56, who suffers from severe arthritis making it difficult to walk, needed help to sit up in her bed to be able to share her journey from Ukraine to Romania.
Larisa said she was living with her son and her mother in Sumy, Ukraine, when the Russian invasion began. She lived in a three-bedroom apartment in a five-story building.
The Russian military engagement began in Sumy on Feb. 24. Sumy, which is 30 miles from the border with Russia, was one of the first cities to be attacked by Russian forces. She was in her apartment when she heard missiles fired in the early morning, and she felt the building shake. Outside her window, she could hear street fighting. Larisa and her family were all in shock. A practicing lawyer for 33 years, she said her worst fears were now realized.
Some of the first deaths in the city were those of 14- to 16-year-old young prep school cadets.
From her apartment she could see the car they were riding in outside of their training facility as it was fired upon, and everyone in the car was killed.
Larisa said the Russians first targeted the radio station and, shortly after that, their phone communication was cut off as nearby towers were taken out. The water supply was hit the following day. They were without water, medicine and, at times, electricity.
It was apparent to Larisa and her neighbors that it was only a matter of time before her apartment building would be hit by bombs and missiles dropping.
"I had to leave my mother behind. She is 85 and could not make the journey. My stuff is not important. My apartment is not important. Clothes and computers can be replaced, but to leave my mother, that was the most difficult."
"Once we were on the train heading west, we heard Russia was going to attack Kiev. Our train was headed directly toward Kiev As the train was 30 minutes outside of Kiev — around 9 p.m.— the lights were all turned off. Many of us were on the floor of the train, avoiding windows. As we began to arrive into Kiev 10 minutes before 10 p.m., God's peace came over all of us. There was nothing but silence. No bombs. Nothing."
The Russian occupation of Sumy ended on April 4 when Russia withdrew all of its forces. Larisa, her son and dozens of other refugees traveled west, from Sumy to Kiev and then on to Chenivtsti, Ukraine. At each stop, fewer people were left. However, Larisa was determined to leave the country and find safety and refuge for her son's sake.
"In every church I visited on my journey across Ukraine, I was welcomed as a family member. I was given food, clothes and even a wheelchair."
When asked what she was feeling and thinking, she said, "My trust is in the Lord. I believe what God says, that he will keep his promises. Before the war began, I was very anxious. Although I was scared, my faith is stronger than my fear."