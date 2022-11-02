Woman sentenced to prison for felony DUI

MADISON — A woman who drove with a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit in early 2021 was ordered on Tuesday to spend close to a year behind bars.
Stephanie Allen, a certified nursing assistant from McCook, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 2 years in prison for third-offense DUI with a high test. The 37-year-old Allen, who was credited with 4 days already served in jail, will be eligible for release after serving a year of her sentence.
Allen’s sentence resulted from her arrest on Feb. 5, 2021.
About 6:15 a.m., a Nebraska state trooper had been dispatched to an area near 37th Street and Nucor Road, northwest of Norfolk, for a one-vehicle accident. The vehicle involved had come to rest in a ditch on the east side of 37th Street, facing south.
Norfolk Rescue personnel who also had responded to the scene told the trooper that they could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver, identified as Allen. The trooper also noticed that Allen had bloodshot eyes.
Asked if she had anything to drink, Allen told the trooper she had a couple of beers.
After failing a preliminary breath test, Allen submitted a chemical breath test that yielded a result of .226 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
After her arrest, Allen offered someone $1,000 to say that they, not Allen, had been driving the vehicle on the night of Allen’s arrest. The bribe was discovered through depositions that were being taken in late March or early April.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, subsequently filed additional charges of subornation of perjury and tampering with a witness. But those two charges, as well as a false reporting charge, were dismissed as part of an agreement in which Allen pleaded guilty to the DUI charge on July 25.
Allen has grappled with alcohol addiction, something that she said contributed to a pair of previous DUI convictions in 2017 and 2019. She successfully completed probation in each of those cases.
Kube asked Allen why she continued to drive drunk after having successfully finished probation multiple times.
“I don’t know the correct answer to that question,” Allen said. “At the time I maybe didn’t realize the severity of my actions and the problem that I had. It was something I didn't want to or couldn't admit to at the time.”
But Allen completed inpatient treatment at a facility in Lincoln earlier this year, an experience that “opened my eyes to the bad choices I’ve made in my life.”
As for her plot to bribe someone else into taking the fall for her decision to drive drunk, Allen said she had paid the person, but the exchange of money had nothing to do with the bribee footing the blame. She admitted, though, that there was “a plan to be dishonest.”
Smith said on Tuesday that Allen’s attorney, Richard Alexander, had worked hard to build a case in which he could show that Allen hadn’t been driving on the morning she was arrested. It was a defense tactic Alexander had begun crafting, Smith said, because it was a story Allen had led him to believe. It wasn’t until a deposition that Allen told the truth.
“(Alexander) didn't know what his client had done, so the defendant ambushed the lawyer,” Smith said.
The county attorney said Allen’s work history boded in her favor, as did the education she received before pursuing a career.
But what went against Allen, Smith said, were her plans to lie to get out of her crimes and her behavior while on bond (Smith provided an affidavit from Red Willow County that indicates Allen had been driving drunk in late March and left the scene of an accident).
Alexander, in arguing for probation for Allen, said the facts Smith presented were difficult to ignore. But what the court should dwell on, he said, are Allen’s acknowledgment that she had an addiction and her ensuing decision to undergo treatment.
“To get somebody who’s an alcoholic to say, ‘I’m an alcoholic,’ that initiative is not easy,” Alexander said. “She went to treatment … and she did marvelously well.”
The defense attorney said Allen had received a certificate during treatment signifying her admirable leadership qualities. Other addicts also had written letters saying that Allen was influential in their recoveries, he said.
“I would like to see her have a chance at probation,” Alexander told Kube. “Based on the (pre-sentence investigation), I don’t see any reason why she wouldn’t do well. What do you have to lose?”
Allen, brought to tears, said she was sorry for her mistakes, that she had let down lots of people who have depended on her.
“I have worked really hard, I have fully accepted the problem that I have with alcohol,” she said.
Kube told Allen he understands that addiction is a difficult issue, whether it’s with drugs or alcohol. But the judge said he has long struggled with multiple-DUI offenders during his time on the bench.
“Because it's not against the law to drink, it's not against the law to drive,” he said. “You just can't do both at the same time. I have said this before many times in the courtroom also: You are the type of person we are all afraid of.”
The judge said it was difficult to believe that probation had been successful for Allen because it didn’t keep her from being in the courtroom on another DUI charge.
“I heard your attorney … ‘What do you have to lose if she screws up? She’s back in front of you,’ ” Kube said. “It’s possible that your attorney in 2017 or 2019 said the same thing. What we have to lose is you drinking and getting back behind the wheel and doing this again, and the next time having it be a lot more serious.
“At some point, there has to be a time when a person simply has to be held accountable for their actions.”
Allen also was fined $1,000, had her license revoked for 15 years and was ordered to spend 18 months on postrelease supervision.
Alexander asked the judge to give Allen at least 48 hours to “get her affairs in order” before beginning her sentence. Smith said it would be safer for everybody, including Allen, if she were denied the delayed sentence.
Kube, because Allen had sought treatment, allowed her to turn herself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by 3 p.m. Wednesday.