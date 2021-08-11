A Buddhist temple and its sounds. Grilled pork belly known as samgyeopsal. Words spoken in Korean and written in Hangul.
Ella Breitkreutz of Wisner experienced all of these recently while confirming the idea that Nebraska isn’t the only option for her future.
The Wisner-Pilger senior spent six weeks this summer in South Korea, returning to the United States after taking part in the National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y).
The goal of the language immersion program, Breitkreutz said, is for its participants to acquire a better grasp of other languages and cultures, especially those not commonly spoken in the U.S.
The daughter of Harold and Brenda Breitkreutz of Wisner, she learned about the NSLI-Y program on the social media network TikTok, plus she tapped into an algorithm that showed her she would enjoy learning new languages and studying abroad.
Breitkreutz applied online for the NSLI-Y program along with 2,000 others, all interested in traveling to South Korea. She was among the few from around the country to make the cut. Once selected, students took pre-language classes and orientation, testing to determine class placement. Around 20 students were in Breitkreutz’s group, destined for the cities of Seoul and Songdo. Three other groups also traveled to South Korea, with around 20-30 in a group.
Other participating countries chose to make their trips virtual, because of COVID-19. Breitkreutz said she felt fortunate to be able to travel in person, strictly following South Korea’s COVID restrictions.
For example, she quarantined in her home before leaving in mid-June. Once arriving in South Korea, students were tested for COVID and quarantined for two weeks, separately, in a hotel dedicated as a government quarantine facility. Meals were brought to them by servers in hazmat suits, she said.
During those weeks, students took part in online classes in the Korean language and culture, including yoga, traditional Korean painting and what she called expression classes. In one, for example, students were asked to act out a specific object; Ella was given a pencil that she pretended was a telescope. Many of the classes’ guest speakers were former students.
From there, the students were taken to a college and picked up by their host families. Breitkreutz’s host father was an office worker who had studied law in Chicago, and her host mother was a housewife. Their 23-year-old daughter was an English literature student.
Breitkreutz spent four weeks with the family in Songdo, a city with a population of 55,000. She took in-person classes and tutoring sessions throughout the day. After classes, students often met at a nearby mall, with arcades and numerous places to shop. In the evening, she shared dinner with her host family.
They dined out often, Breitkreutz said, and three times, because she was homesick for American food, they ate at a Burger King.
“Pork is big” in Korea, Breitkreutz said, and every meal is served with rice. Breakfasts are the same as lunch or dinner, although her host mother, Heejeong Kim, made Japanese pancakes for her.
When COVID cases began to rise, with more than 1,000 new cases a day for three days in a row, restrictions tightened. Everyone had been required to wear a mask, and security cameras were everywhere, Breitkreutz said. Now a new curfew was implemented, and the number of people who could gather together after 6 p.m. was lowered from four to two.
“We tried to be clever,” Breitkreutz said. If four of them wanted to dine together, two of them would go into a restaurant, and the other two would sit at a nearby table. “But, nope,” she said, “we were asked to leave.”
The country as a whole is conservative in dress, Breitkreutz said. Women aren’t allowed to wear a blouse showing their shoulders, for example, or short shorts. Women wore one-piece swimsuits, but often, people wore clothes to the beach.
Breitkreutz was afraid she might be terribly homesick. However, traveling the world has been something she’s wanted to do for a long time, so she became only a little homesick. She found she enjoyed Korean food but missed American food, plus her family and friends back home — and her pet cat, Margaret.
Fortunately for the young woman from Wisner, cat cafes are a “real thing” in South Korea, along with Buddhist temples, grilled pork belly and words written in Hangul.