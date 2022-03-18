The Rev. Vincent Sunguti grew up on the far side of the world, the Republic of Kenya in eastern Africa.
After serving as a priest at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wisner, he recently visited there once again, leading a group from the United States to see what he left behind.
From Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, 10 from America followed him to his homeland, tracking big beasts on safari, riding camels on the beach and being greeted by schoolchildren — 400 of them — welcoming them with the music of drums and tambourines.
Traveling with Sunguti were Dave and Carol Oligmueller of Pilger; Madonna Servi and LaVonne Johnson, both of Wisner; Rita Eichelberger, Ron and Doris Guenther, and Jeanette Lueshen, all of Beemer; and Dean and Mary Allen of Kansas City, Missouri.
The plans for the trip were threefold. Sunguti hoped the Americans would treat the visit as if they were modern missionaries, learning about the Catholic faith as practiced by Kenyans in a context of African culture; that they would eventually form a partnership with the schools and churches in Kenya; and as a needs assessment to support one another.
The visit served as a good start to that. At most places they went, they were greeted by the Kenyans with singing and dancing, gifts of food, handmade bracelets and other means of welcome. In return the travelers left behind gifts: Book bags, school supplies and computers for the schoolchildren, and an organ and sound system for the church, among other donations and cash gifts from folks back home.
When guests come to Kenya, they are given gifts to make them part of the community, Sunguti said. "Gifts are part of their joy."
One of the highlights of the trip was a visit to Sunguti's village of Mukhuyu. In 2018, shortly before Sunguti's arrival to Wisner, Dave and Carol Oligmueller of Pilger lost their teenage daughter, Jayda, to a car accident. When they learned Sunguti's village had no water supply, with its inhabitants carrying all the water they used in buckets on their heads from the river several miles away, they paid the lion's share to have a well installed at St. Charles Lwanga in Sunguti's Mukhuyu village.
The Oligmuellers were able to visit the well, which the staff from the health center at the village had decorated with live flowers and lighted candles.
"It was overwhelming to see the well," Carol Oligmueller said. They left behind Jayda's rosary and two quarters, minted in the years of Jayda's birth and death.
The Nebraska-based group spent several days at safari at the Masai Mara National Reserve. Many enjoyed a hot air balloon ride in an aircraft so large that 14 fit in its gondola. They rode Land Cruisers while spotting lions, cheetahs, gazelles, zebras, giraffes, hippos, African water buffalo and the African tobi.
The Land Cruisers took off in all directions, Madonna Servi explained. When an animal was sighted, the other drivers were notified and all drove quickly to that location.
They also made a trip from Nairobi to Mombasa City on the southern coast of Kenya on a train so smooth they couldn't tell if they were stopped or cruising along at 50 miles an hour.
In the city of Mombasa, they visited the 1918 beautiful and well-kept, Gothic-style Holy Ghost Cathedral. Security was tight at the cathedral because of acts of terrorism.
To get permission to tour the cathedral, Sunguti had to produce documents to prove he's a priest plus contact two of his former classmates who could vouch for his authenticity.
They also visited Fort Jesus Museum, a fort built in 1593 by the Portuguese that acted as a military base to fight Arabs against the slave trade.
One night, camel rides were the order of business, followed with Mass, celebrated by Sunguti and his brother, the Rev. Henry Sunguti, on the beach of the Indian Ocean. Thirteen were in attendance at the beginning of the service, but by the end many more tourists had joined them.
It was an emotional trip for all involved and especially for Sunguti. "I am privileged to have so many visit my country," he said. "They sacrificed money and time. I don't take that for granted."