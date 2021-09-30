LINCOLN — For Nebraska volleyball player Ally Batenhorst, having family in Nebraska played into the decision as to where she was going play college volleyball.
“It really feels like home for me — Nebraska is obviously one of the top volleyball schools in the country, my family lives in Nebraska, I feel comfortable with the coaches and I love the atmosphere,” Batenhorst said.
Batenhorst, who was born in Omaha, grew up moving around the country with her parents and two sisters. They lived in Calgary, Chicago and now in Houston.
Being around family is a big priority for many people. While the decision to move away from family can be tough, it helps to have someone there to rely on.
While the Nebraska volleyball roster and media guides show that Batenhorst’s hometown is Houston, her family ties take her back to Northeast Nebraska.
LORIN AND JAN Batenhorst, who have lived in Wisner since 1976, have been huge Nebraska volleyball fans and have followed the Huskers over the past 40 years. They had a couple of children, including Kurt, who played basketball and ran track at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Kurt and his wife, Susan, who attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, have three kids of their own, Danielle, Ally and Casey.
All three of the kids and parents, despite living in other countries and states, have made it back to Nebraska a dozen times and have made sure to keep family close.
While keeping family close, the three girls have explored volleyball and have utilized their talents to the fullest. Casey is a junior on the volleyball team at Seven Lakes High School, while Danielle plays volleyball for Gonzaga.
Ally Batenhorst — who was the No. 1 prospect in Texas, the No. 2 ranked outside hitter and No. 3 ranked overall prospect in the country — had scholarship offers from Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Batenhorst, who practically could go play volleyball anywhere in the country, narrowed it down to one school and told her grandmother, Jan, first when she had decided that she was going to commit to Nebraska.
“I was very excited — I screamed, and I jumped,” Jan Batenhorst said. “We were all very happy.”
IN HER FIRST season with the Huskers, Batenhorst found her way onto the floor for the first time on Sept. 3 against Georgia and UNO.
Over the following matches, Batenhorst continued to adjust to the college level as she found more playing time, getting nine kills against Arizona State, five against Creighton and back-to-back 10-kill matches against Utah and Stanford.
“I've been keeping up, and it's been really cool to be able to compete with so many amazing people every day,” Batenhorst said. “It's definitely been an adjustment.”
The 6-foot-4-inch freshman had the best match of her young career against Stanford on Sept. 14, when she had 10 kills, eight digs and three blocks.
“Coach has been pushing me — having such talented people around me all the time has definitely made me a better player already,” Batenhorst said. “I’m just trying to do my best and trying to make an impact as a freshman.”
In nine matches, Batenhorst has tallied 53 kills, 27 digs and two blocks.
Batenhorst and the Huskers have run into stingy competition over the past couple of weeks as they are still searching to find their identity.
“We are just trying to figure out our lineup and figure our team,” Batenhorst said. “It’s been super fun, it's been super competitive, and it has been helping us prepare for Big Ten volleyball coming up.”
Over a span of four matches this past month, the Huskers beat No. 19 Creighton, but they lost three in a row, including losses to No. 20 Utah, No. 16 Stanford and No. 5 Louisville.
“It’s not always fun to lose — we are doing our best,” Batenhorst said. “We have a really good group of girls — they are very welcoming, they are easy to be on the court with, they are supportive, and we are a lot closer than you'd expect.”
With Big Ten play underway, Batenhorst and the Huskers look to get a string of wins together and play complete volleyball, while Batenhorst has the support of her family from around the state of Nebraska.
“We go down to all of the home games and we plan to go to the away games toward the end of the year,” Jan Batenhorst said. “I'm very proud, it’s very fun to watch her play.”