A few months ago, I got this text.
I swear this is relevant to dad rock — just bear with me for a second.
So I got this text. It was immediately suspicious: An old college roommate had sent me a link captioned “this u?” which is a phrase that almost never precipitates a good-fun interaction and pretty exclusively means I’m about to get roasted like a failed satellite reentering the atmosphere at terminal velocity.
Already on my guard, I clicked through to an article from McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, a San Francisco-based daily publisher of humor articles. The title of the article I’d been sent, by a friend apparently intent on kicking off a crisis of identity with a bare minimum of effort, was “What Your Favorite Sad Dad Band Says About You.”
“Sad Dad Bands?” I remember thinking at the time. “What kind of ridiculous genre classification is that?”
It was my ridiculous genre classification, it turns out.
Each downward scroll through this article was like getting socked in the jaw over and over again — just about every alt band I’ve ever loved was listed. R.E.M., Modest Mouse, Pixies, Death Cab for Cutie, The Mountain Goats, Wilco, Pavement, even LCD Soundsystem, a band I’ve yet to organically meet even one other fan of despite their status as Grammy winners.
I’ve never tried to slap a collective label on my music preferences, but staring down the barrel of this satiric article, which seemed to so neatly gather together all my favorite groups under the umbrella of Sad Dad Bands, I had to ask myself a critical question: Does this mean that I, a 23-year-old woman, am a sad dad?
What I mean to ask is, what qualifies a group as a Sad Dad Band? Or, more simply, what qualifies a group as a Dad Band? What does “dad rock” even mean anymore, with decades of rock music to reflect back on?
TRACING THE TERM
Around the mid-2000s, the term ‘dad rock’ was narrowly aimed: It was initially popularized in Rob Mitchum’s review of Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky,” and was, according to Mitchum in a 2019 follow-up article on the term from Esquire, used to refer to music he saw as “complacent, no longer willing to push the boundaries of the genre. (…) Perhaps there was a touch of uncomfortable self-reflection, even at the time, in using the term; maybe indie rock writ large really was just repackaging the music of our parents.”
The term quickly exploded and established itself in the American vernacular of music criticism. I’ve heard the term dad rock applied to bands spanning genres and decades, though the most straightforward and widely accepted definition now seems to be “any music your dad listens to.” This usually implies music of the ’60s and ’70s like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Band, Cream, Led Zeppelin and so on.
This seems an inapt application, though, given Mitchum’s initial description of dad rock as “complacent” and unwilling to push genre boundaries. I mean, The Beatles? The OG boundary-pushers, ’60s pop princes turned psychedelic forerunners who abruptly ditched their trippy creative jag for a harder, edgier, stripped-back rock sound in the late ’60s —these guys, complacent? Nah. If the Beatles are dad rock, it’s only because just about everybody likes them, including dads by default.
And “music your dad listens to” gets tricky to define: Maybe your dad grew up on records of the late Jazz Age. Maybe your dad was an ’80s guy, or, if you’re around my age, dad rock might fall well into the ’90s.
Lately this is the way I’ve heard the term used most, and the time period that Mitchum initially was referring to: The indie and alt scene of the late ’80s through the early 2000s, the music that people around my age’s parents came of age alongside, acts that referenced the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s with a new flavor — the earlier-mentioned McSweeney’s article brought up Pavement, R.E.M., LCD Soundsystem and Wilco, among others, which brings us to:
THE SAD DAD BAND
Is it music by sad dads? Or for them? Both, it seems; in the present day, the members of these late ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s alternative groups are aging into their 50s, and their audience (with the present exception) is largely the same age.
LCD Soundsystem, for example, started its career as a Sad Dad Band right out of the gate, instead of aging into it: Its debut single was titled “Losing My Edge,” which lyrically mostly features frontman James Murphy (no relation to the Daily News’ own James Murphy) lamenting the fact he’s not as edgy as he once was, before rattling off a laundry list of influential bands whose records he owns.
One of the only concerts I’ve ever gone to solo was an LCD Soundsystem show in Brooklyn. It was the second day of its residency at Brooklyn Steel, a music venue that looks from the outside like an abandoned factory and from the inside also looks like an abandoned factory because it is, in fact, an abandoned factory.
Another way to describe the interior of Brooklyn Steel the night of the concert I attended was a big loud box full of people who were collectively in the process of realizing they were maybe getting too old to be in a dance pit for four hours. There were some younger folks in attendance, myself included, though I was unsuccessful in convincing my closest friend to hop a Greyhound bus from our college in Rhode Island to New York for a band that he had never heard of and which would be performing, in his defense, until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
Anyway, the crowd skewed older. I witnessed lots of pre-show enthusiasm for the band’s disco ball and ridiculous amp stacks turn after about an hour and a half into “I think I’m going to get in line for the coat check now to beat the rush” and “does the merch table sell ear plugs?”
Sad dad band strikes again.
The set did rule, though, and felt like I think concerts are supposed to feel, sans choreographed dance numbers and pre-recorded backings; this, too, seems central to classifying the Sad Dad Band. NSYNC might’ve been a ’90s group, but it sure doesn’t count as a Sad Dad Band.
For an example of a group that aged into being considered a Sad Dad Band (at least according to McSweeney’s) instead of starting as one, we can look to Pavement. The band definitely pushed genre conventions in its own time, putting out music that was spiky, atypically tuned, lyrically opaque and very, very good. Pavement seems to have fallen under the label of dad rock mostly by virtue of being a ’90s group — as for “sad,” I can only assume it earned the reputation for existing primarily in the indie and alt scene, instead of pop.
MELLOW ROCKERS ET AL.
Yet another camp seems to define dad rock as ’70s-’80s music by male rockers with a mellow or sensitive side, balladically talented dudes with industry cred who played heavily with rock genre conventions when the mood struck: We’re talking Paul McCartney in Wings, the Traveling Wilburys, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, etc.
I’ve also heard the label used synonymously with arena rock, your Journeys and AC/DCs and every other rock-spectacle group that gets heavy airplay on classic rock stations.
Now, though, the label seems totally watered down, leveled at just about any male-fronted act, even modern ones like Mac DeMarco. “Dad rock” can mean anyone from Zappa to Blink-182, The Beatles to Pavement, Talking Heads to Paul Simon, Bowie to Neil Young, with no clear unifying factor. Hard rockers get grouped with the most corporatized arena dreck, indie darlings alongside glam-pop, folk rockers with electronica — rock doesn’t even seem to be an explicit requirement anymore. The only throughline seems to be that these groups are typically fronted by White dudes and have been popular to trash at one time or another as outdated or nostalgia acts — the stuff your dad or granddad or whoever listened to, which you’re supposed to want to rebel against by default.
Dad rock is so broadly applied as a label that it can hardly be viewed as a pejorative anymore, nor does it even bring to mind a specific genre or time period. Maybe the best overall descriptor for dad rock ends up being “confident:” The bands that started as dad rock know they rock, and the ones that aged into it were good then as they are now, regardless of accusations of being outdated.
Got strong feelings about the true meaning of dad rock? Let me know which albums really qualify here: afehrs@norfolkdailynews.com.