“They’re a select group of students,” said Jen Canham, Wayne State College campus visit coordinator, of the Navigators.
The Navigators are a group of Wayne State students who serve as representatives for the college in a number of ways, leading tours, hosting campus events and participating in admission and recruitment events.
Recently the Navigators stepped up to take part in a more community-oriented project: collecting and packing hygiene kits in purses for organizations like Haven House in Wayne and Bright Horizons in Norfolk that provide resources for survivors of domestic violence.
The idea originated with Wayne State Navigator Taylor VanPelt, a senior and intern at Norfolk’s Bright Horizons. VanPelt plans to take a job at Bright Horizons after her graduation.
Canham said VanPelt initially brought the idea to her after learning that Bright Horizons was seeking donations for hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and hair brushes, among others.
The next day, Canham said she happened to read about how some female domestic violence survivors leave their purses behind when they flee unsafe living situations in haste.
That moment set the project fully in motion: The Navigators set up donation bins for lightly used purses and managed to collect 23 in total. The group gathered March 14 to pack hygiene products into the purses and recently donated the completed kits to Bright Horizons in Norfolk and Haven House in Wayne.
“(We) felt it was important to give back to the community,” Canham said, adding that the group was grateful to everybody who donated.