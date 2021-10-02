WAYNE — Wayne State College has finished a long-overdue renovation on campus just in time to begin another, both benefiting students in several programs including education, counseling, music and more.
In two ceremonies Friday, administrators celebrated the completed $9 million renovation of Benthack Hall and recognized the beginning of an $11.9 million construction project at the Peterson Fine Arts building.
The two projects are just part of the college’s continuous plan to renovate facilities around campus, said Angela Fredrickson, vice president of administration and finance.
BENTHACK HALL received much-needed improvements to HVAC equipment, fire and life safety systems and its core infrastructure during a yearlong renovation that began in the fall of 2020.
The building was built in 1972 and hadn’t had any major updates over its nearly 50-year lifespan.
Shuffling programs around was a main part of the renovation. Industrial technology moved out of Benthack to the Center for Applied Technology. Education, and counseling programs were moved from Brandenburg Hall to Benthack after administrators recognized the departments needed more resources and a better environment.
Marysz Rames, Wayne State president, detailed the inadequate space the education and counseling programs had before they moved during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
“My sister is a retired teacher. I proudly took her on a tour … and we entered Brandenburg. And she said, ‘Oh, it’s typical that it would look like this,’ ” Rames said. “She really made me pause and say, ‘Wow, here we are, our founding majors, in this facility, not truly reflecting … the quality educational experience that we deliver to students.’ ”
During the renovation, many of the classrooms received makeovers, complete with glass windows to allow a more open concept.
There are new interior design, education and textiles labs for students. The family and consumer science program, which stayed in Benthack, received an expansive food and nutrition lab.
The second floor was transformed into a full-service training counseling clinic. It will be supervised by licensed professional counselors and will serve clients of all ages.
“It’s really designed to look and feel like a counseling clinic our students will see when they go out into the workforce, so it will give them that practical real-world experience,” Fredrickson said.
The clinic’s mission is to help address a lack of mental health care in the region: Eight of 24 counties in Northeast Nebraska have zero behavioral health providers, while nine counties have three or fewer, according to data from Wayne State.
“The clinic space in Benthack has been specifically and uniquely designed with behavioral and mental health in mind,” said Dr. Nicholas Shudak, dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences, in an official statement. “This renovation is an intentional effort on the part of Wayne State to better position our programs, faculty and students to serve the needs of our immediate communities, and those within our service region.”
The renovation of Benthack was funded primarily by college cash funds at a little over $5 million, Fredrickson said. The 309 Task Force for Building Renewal, an organization that helps address deferred building renovations for state-owned facilities, provided about $3 million. The Wayne State College Foundation raised approximately $1 million.
THE PETERSON Fine Arts building will be under construction until November 2022 to fix and update several issues and substandard learning spaces.
While the college has done infrastructure improvements over the past few decades to the 58-year-old building, the facility’s interior has hardly been touched.
“ADA accessibility is one of the big issues to that building — no single elevator will take you to all levels,” Fredrickson said. “We had a little (stair) lift, but you had to get a key to use the lift and it was just clunky.”
The lobby and entrance to Ramsey Theatre can get congested during events, so the college will be expanding that area, which will include a functional elevator.
But the most crucial problem to the building is the inadequate space and the lacking acoustics for the music and choir departments. Rehearsal spaces are not sized appropriately to the number of students. The practice rooms aren’t soundproof.
“I was horrified when I first came here, when David Bohnert and Steve Elliott gave me a tour of the facility. As we went to the facility, they specifically showed me the practice rooms,” Rames said. “Somebody at some point thought it was a good idea to put sand in the walls to soundproof them. The sand is now creeping into the rooms.”
The project will include a 12,000-square-foot addition of new rehearsal spaces for band and choir. A recording studio set up on a lower level also will be wired to the rehearsal rooms for recording and producing music.
Most of the building is now closed for construction. Students and faculty were relocated to other academic halls and a nearby church when the school year began.
Fredrickson said the college doesn’t have enough funding to renovate the whole facility. Only about 50% of the building will be renovated, and the project will add 20% of new space.
The $11.9 million renovation project will be funded with about $8.7 million of college cash funds and $1.88 million from the task force. The foundation is looking to fundraise about $1.3 million.
“We started on this quest to move this project to the forefront and do the renovation that we needed to in order to support this phenomenal program,” Rames said. “A program where our students, while they are in a variety of majors, they share a passion for the arts that aligns with an outstanding group of faculty that are committed to helping them have a phenomenal experience at Wayne State.”