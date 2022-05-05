WAYNE — It isn’t difficult to recognize the overflow of talent that encompasses Kiara Hochstein.
She graduated magna cum laude from Wayne State College in 2020, was a member of the Philomathean Honorary Society, contributed to the school’s 2017 Rugby 15 national championship and was a standout three-sport athlete in high school.
On Saturday, the “born-and-raised Wayne, American” will add to her list of achievements, as she will receive her master of science in organizational management in human performance and wellness management from Wayne State. Hochstein, 23, will deliver the student address for the graduate student commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A goal of Hochstein’s as she was growing up was to work in the medical field after college, but she didn’t know what area within the broad field she wanted to focus on.
Then during her sophomore basketball season at Wayne High School, Hochstein suffered a meniscus injury that sidelined her for the rest of that season. It was difficult to diagnose the injury Hochstein had sustained, as evaluations from medical experts, X-rays and MRIs were unfruitful.
But Hochstein’s brother, Brad, a specialist in active release technique at Provision Chiropractic and Wellness in Lincoln, worked with Hochstein and was eventually able to diagnose the injury as a locked meniscus.
Hochstein was attempting a layup when she was undercut and landed directly on her kneecap. She wanted to test the knee about a week after the injury, but she couldn’t feel her leg from the knee down.
After about a month of swinging and missing with a diagnosis, Brad convinced the Hochstein parents, Dale and Laura, that he could evaluate and effectively treat his sister’s knee. And through active release technique, a soft-tissue method that focuses on relieving tissue tension, Brad was able to diagnose the locked meniscus, and Kiara’s knee was on the mend.
Hochstein’s injury and rehabilitation, combined with her interest in athletics, led her to initially pursue applied human and sport physiology. But early on during her undergraduate studies, Hochstein began job shadowing at Providence Medical Center for a leadership and pro development class.
As part of the job shadow, Hochstein had the opportunity to work with Rock Steady Boxing, a noncontact boxing organization aimed at improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s disease.
“I left my first experience with Rock Steady Boxing in tears because I found what I wanted to do,” Hochstein said.
Hochstein eventually became a certified Rock Steady Boxing coach, which she said helped her realize that working with people using a holistic approach was something she wanted to do for the rest of her life.
“Rock Steady Boxing helped me solidify what I wanted to pursue for a career, and I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without my time working with my boxers,” Hochstein said.
She then geared her studies toward a degree in exercise science, which she was able to earn in three years. Hochstein credited Wayne State for being “fluid” in helping her transition to exercise science, allowing her to graduate within the same timeframe she had initially planned.
Hochstein also earned a minor in foods and nutrition, plus a coaching endorsement, and she made it on the dean’s list each of her six semesters as an undergraduate.
Why Wayne State?
Hochstein, the youngest of six kids, grew up on an acreage near Wayne. She always considered herself more of a small-town person because of the hospitality and welcoming environment that a place like Wayne brings.
Hochstein had been offered a scholarship to play softball at another school, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attend college where she grew up.
“It was nice to know there was such a great institution just a few minutes away from my high school,” she said, “and I knew I wouldn’t be $60,000 in debt. I knew that Wayne State would set me up for success after graduation.”
Hochstein said she also wanted to have the opportunity to be a third-generation Wildcat. Her grandmother, Mary Lucille Mitchell, graduated from Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne in 1956. Her father, Dale, earned his undergraduate degree from Wayne State in 1979, and his graduate degree in 1992. Hochstein’s mother, Laura, is a 1981 graduate of Wayne State. Her sister, Kristin, graduated from the school in 2005.
While at Wayne State, Hochstein started an exercise science club and a country western club, and she was a member of the Catholic Newman club. She also helped coach track and field at Wayne High. Hochstein said being involved in extracurricular activities was the key to success.
“I knew that if I didn’t stay busy, I was going to struggle,” she said.
Hochstein’s undergraduate degree came with certifications in personal training, corrective exercise, functional movement and performance enhancement.
The 23-year-old said she didn’t know that she was going to pursue a master’s degree until the last semester of her undergraduate career. She wasn’t looking forward to another two years of school, she said, but it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
Hochstein taught classes in health and human performance as a graduate assistant. Both of Hochstein’s parents are teachers — Dale as a high school science teacher for 43 years and Laura for about 25 years in various teaching roles. Hochstein never saw herself being an educator someday.
“I swore up and down that I wouldn't be a teacher,” Hochstein said. “I was torn, and I had to bite my tongue. Now I look ahead 10, 20 years, and I see myself teaching.
“Looking back, getting my master’s degree was one of the best decisions I could have made. It’s opened up so many more opportunities to do what I love.”
What’s next?
Hochstein has been living in Lincoln and working alongside her brother at Provision Chiropractic and Wellness for about a year as a wellness specialist.
Much of her job consists of analyzing and correcting patients’ movement patterns; screenings; and tests.
In April, Hochstein said, she worked with a patient who had been dealing with glute pain, so she asked the patient to do squats. The patient completed the squats with heels up, which is a sign that the patient’s ankles don’t have the mobility they should.
“I learned that the patient had a really bad ankle sprain a couple years ago, so we started to treat that ankle,” Hochstein said. “I love the challenge of figuring out the best way to help someone out. No two patients are ever going to be the same.”
Long-term, Hochstein said she isn’t sure where she wants to be, but returning to Wayne to live and work is a possibility.
Hochstein was supposed to walk at Wayne State’s undergraduate ceremony in May 2020, but that ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus. So being able to walk on Saturday will be “that much sweeter,” and being selected as the student speaker brings everything full circle for the born-and-raised Wayne, American.