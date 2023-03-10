WAYNE — A pint of beer from this brewery in Wayne could eventually go back to the community that helps make it.
Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co., located at 121 N. Pearl St. in Wayne, is one of three breweries located in Northeast Nebraska. It’s also the first benefit corporation brewery in the state, meaning that it is a for-profit company that pledges to have a positive impact on the community, environment and more.
Greg Ptacek, the owner and brewmaster of Johnnie Byrd, said a lot of businesses in the state are similar to benefit corporations in that they strive to be involved with and help their communities.
“But setting up as a benefit corporation means that not only in great times do you do that, but like even in bad times,” Ptacek said. “So (for example) during COVID, we doubled down on investment in the community and opened up a mini food pantry.”
As a benefit corporation, Johnnie Byrd has three major “tenets” it follows.
Ptacek said one of his tenets is to provide fair and honest wages for employers. One way he does this is by paying his bartenders about five times what a tipped employee in Nebraska is currently.
Another tenet is that all of its beer is brewed with 100% renewable energy or is backed by renewable energy credits. The brewery uses an electric brewhouse and distillery to achieve this, Ptacek said.
The final tenet of the brewery is that 10% of its annual profits will be reinvested back into rural Nebraska in some form, with at least half of the investments directed by employees. However, Ptacek said there haven’t been a lot of proceeds to give out yet because the business is still paying off loans.
“But it’s something like in 10 years — when most of our notes are paid off — then we’ll be a lot more aggressive with that,” Ptacek said.
Ptacek opened Johnnie Byrd in 2017. Ptacek said he named the business after his grandfather’s band called “The Johnnie Byrd Orchestra” and his last name, which means “little bird” in Czech.
“So every picture we have in the brewery is of (my grandpa),” Ptacek said. “We have the trumpet that he played in the band, the music stand that they made and a playbill for the band. And so everything’s revolved around that.”
Ptacek said he taught himself how to brew, and opening a brewing company was something he wanted to do for a while.
“I always loved food,” Ptacek said. “And brewing is kind of cooking with science.”
The brewery has three flagship beers: A vanilla coffee milk stout, a grapefruit triple IPA and a honey porter. Seven other beers are available on tap that are routinely changing, Ptacek said.
Johnnie Byrd also does a ‘member’s tap,’ in which members can buy a glass of a new brew that only they have access to.
“We just brew a five-gallon batch every week, and (the members) are the only ones that ever get to try that. But it’s just a nice way to just kind of mess around with our experimental tap,” Ptacek said.
Ptacek, an Osceola native, said he opened the brewery in Wayne because the town had always felt like home. He and his wife went to Wayne State College.
“So we decided to pull the trigger and just move to Wayne and start the brewery here,” Ptacek said.
Since the business’s inception, Ptacek has bought a distillery where he was able to craft spirits made from resources in Nebraska, such as honey or wheat. He also bought the historic 1912 building next to Johnnie Byrd and renovated a part of it into an Airbnb. The other half was made into an event space called The Coop.
“We found that Wayne was kind of lacking in that mid-sized event space,” Ptacek said. “So we have an event room that can hold up to 150 people for small wedding rehearsal dinners, baby showers, bridal showers and more. We think it’s a thing that the community needed, and we’re happy to provide that.”
Johnnie Byrd has one full-time employee, Ptacek, and six part-time bartenders. The taproom is closed on Tuesdays but is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.