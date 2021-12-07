While Norfolkans were shocked and saddened when learning that Pearl Harbor had been bombed, few people disagreed when Congress made a formal declaration of war against the Japanese.
In fact, according to a Daily News article from the time, the talk among the coffee drinkers at a local café the morning of Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the attack — concerned whether they would be called to serve.
Still, mothers did worry about their teenage sons, hoping they wouldn’t quit school and try to enlist. Others worried that Japan would bomb the West Coast of the United States
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor happened on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:55 a.m., Hawaii time. Here it was just about noon. People were eating dinner, visiting friends and relatives and looking forward to a quiet afternoon.
Marge Holland of Aurora, formerly of Wisner, said she and her family visited cousins that day. When they returned to the family farm near Wisner, they received a phone call telling them the news.
Their first concern was for Milo Alexander, who had worked on their farm while in high school and had enlisted in the Navy after he graduated.
“We knew he was on the USS Pennsylvania, and we had heard the Pennsylvania was at Pearl Harbor,” Holland said.
Holland and her family eventually learned the Pennsylvania was in dry dock for repairs, and while it did sustain some damage during the attack, it and Alexander were OK.
“It was really frightening because we knew Milo was at Pearl Harbor,” Holland said.
Alexander survived the war and later lived in Fremont but often visited the family, she said.
While the attack was frightening, it and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “day in infamy” speech on Dec. 8 created in Americans a sense of patriotism and loyalty that was “astonishing,” Holland said.
She remembers listening to the president, who, years earlier, had tried to lift up Americans during the Depression by telling them they had “nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Holland, like thousands of other young people, gathered scrap metal that was eventually carted off and melted down to create war-related equipment, she said.
She remembers her high school classes having competitions to see who could collect the most metal. They even saved tin foil wrapped around pieces of chewing gum. And they rationed food, clothing, tires and other products necessary to the war effort.
Holland said her mother even required the men working for them to bring their ration books so she could use the coupons to buy food to feed them.
Three days after declaring war on Japan, the United States declared war on Germany. Donald Ferris of Pierce was the first man to enlist at the Norfolk recruiting station. Just 17 years old, he joined the Navy Reserves.
Others — like Milo Alexander — were already in the military and stationed around the world. By the end of the war, thousands of Northeast Nebraskans would serve. Around 3,600 Nebraskans died.
The attack on “Pearl Harbor changed our whole life,” Holland said. “We believed we would win if we all helped out.”