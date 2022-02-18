Kelli Wacker praised her team for its dedication to children in crisis situations.
In accepting the 2021 Norfolk Area Person of the Year award in a reception Thursday at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the director of the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk said she was “very humbled and honored” by the award but added that the accolades really should go to her staff.
“When we entered into the pandemic, we definitely were navigating uncharted waters, as with everyone else,” she said. “We had no idea what to expect.”
Under Wacker’s leadership, her staff has helped children navigate crisis situations so they could move forward from their trauma. Wacker’s work in the role as director the center is why she was selected to receive the award, which is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
In the letter nominating Wacker for the award, Laurie Baumert, a registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, said, “Kelli recognizes that children represent our future. These victims and their families deserve an opportunity to ‘move forward.’ Kelli recognizes that the circumstances in life do not have to define us. The work at Child Advocacy is done in the hope that not only the children, but the families can ‘move forward.’ ”
Wacker said the uncertainty of the pandemic made her team question whether children would be isolated at home with no one to check on them or to report crisis situations. Her team also didn’t know if the uncertainty and anxiety of the pandemic would lead to more violence in the homes of children.
“We just didn’t know,” she said.
The center, which opened in 2004, ended up seeing record numbers of children in 2020 and then again in 2021.
Wacker praised her team as “amazing” and “heroes,” for the effort and dedication put forth in the midst of the pandemic.
“My team just continued to show up day after day. They put kids first. Even in uncertain times for them, they put their own health at risk, at times not knowing what they were being exposed to,” she said.
In accepting the award, Wacker also thanked the support she received from her parents, husband and children. She concluded by expressing hope that her own children would take away a positive message from how she views her work.
“I hope above everything that my kids have seen that you can have a career that you love and have a passion for because I really like and love going to work every day and really love the work, the people I work with and the team I get to do it with,” she said.