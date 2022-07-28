From its inception, radio was welcomed by listeners as a way to connect with the outside world.
It “helped ease isolation for farm wives, many of whom were isolated for weeks. Now voices coming out of the radio receivers were giving them company,” said Mark Smith, who worked at WJAG from 1977 to 1995 and now lives in Kirksville, Missouri. “Farmers appreciated the news and weather reports.”
While women were as interested in weather, news and market reports as the men in their houses, they may have been equally as excited about programs designed just for them. In an effort to provide such programming, Gene Huse and his staff embarked on a search for a woman “in or near Norfolk who has had experience with chickens” for a 15- to 30-minute daily poultry program.
In 1939, “Cousin Elsie’s Kitchen” made its premiere on the station, with Elsie Luedtke hosting the show from her home. In late 1940, Edith Hansen became the first voice of the “Mary Moore Homemaker Show” that offered recipes, news, household tips and the latest fashion trends. Maude Werner of Battle Creek followed in Hansen’s footsteps. In the first six months of 1950, the show received almost 13,000 pieces of mail. The program remained on the air until 1985.
Karl Stefan left the Daily News in 1924 to open a store in Norfolk but continued to serve as an announcer until he was elected to the U.S. Congress in 1934. By then, new people had joined the staff as on-air personalities and managers, including Art Thomas, the first of three Thomas men who would eventually serve as general managers. Art was manager from 1932 to 1951. His son, Robert, “Bob,” took over in 1951, followed by his son, Robb, who served from 1985 to 2007.
“Art Thomas … began a lot of local … innovative programming,” Smith said. In fact, he initiated the early homemakers shows. His son, Bob, “continued to make a lot of changes,”
Robb Thomas was instrumental in bringing the stations into the digital age, said Jeffrey Steffen, the current general manager.
The years since Huse operated the transmitter and Stefan called the family to dinner have wrought a lot of changes to the station. In August 1971, KEXL-FM was added. In 2009, Lite Rock 97.5 joined the lineup, and KEXL was changed to 106.7 KQKX. WJAG remains at 780 on AM but now operates 24 hours a day at 105.9 on FM.
When floodwaters damaged the studio in the hotel in 1944, the station was moved to a building at Sixth Street and Norfolk Avenue and, in 1955, it was moved to its present home at 309 Braasch Ave. The transmitter is located west of Norfolk.
In July 1995, WJAG installed a World Wide Web computer server and created its first website dedicated to dispensing local news, weather and sports — beyond the traditional air signal.
“The contemporary mixture of established and new communications devices mirrors the concept of blending technologies and media delivery systems to serve the public that began with WJAG's founding by the Norfolk Daily News in 1922,” Steffen said.
While the records and CDs used to play music and the reel-to-reel tapes used for recorded content are long gone, the connection to listeners that Karl Stefan fostered 100 years ago is still what makes people tune in, Steffen said.
And he should know. He’s been a morning radio personality since 1986, keeping people entertained and informed, especially about local news and events. After all, Steffen said, listeners can find state, national and international news anywhere. But local news is “important,” he said.
Bill Huse agrees.
“We view keeping Norfolk and our quarter of the state informed and entertained with a local understanding of our listeners’ needs and wants as an ongoing service to our great community,” he said. Bill Huse, Gene Huse’s grandson, now oversees operations of both the radio stations and the newspaper.
That local connection is, perhaps, the reason why shows such as Karl Stefan’s “man-on-the-street” interviews were popular and why a similar program called “voice of the people” aired for many years on WJAG. The program allowed listeners to call in and discuss a variety of topics.
In addition to providing local news, broadcasting local sports is “absolutely essential,” Steffen said.
“It lifts community pride … it’s what people are talking about. And it’s another way to serve the local audience,” he added.
Another valued audience is people involved in ag-related businesses.
After all, “WJAG has ag in its name,” Steffen said.
It’s the reason why Stefan gave the livestock market reports every noon and why the Norfolk Livestock Market had a direct telephone line to the station so a member of the Emrich family, which owned the market, could provide market news six days a week, Steffen said.
Another tradition that continues is the state fair caravan, which began in 1952 — 70 years ago.
While technology will continue to have an impact on the way radio stations operate, radio is still strong “for those who understand the times and adjust to meet the needs of listeners in today’s market,” said Bill Huse, who appreciates the role he plays in continuing the service his grandfather started.
“My grandfather began WJAG as a way to serve our quarter of the state. To continue that three generations and 100 years later is a stewardship of service to our listeners that I am grateful to have,” he said.