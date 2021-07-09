MADISON — The life of vendors at any fair, festival or market is lined with risk. They face slow days with few transactions. The summer sun can be merciless on their backs as they stand beneath their canopies and hawk their wares. Afternoons can drag on without any amusement or reprieve.
Then again, there are perks: Busy hours answering customers' questions and selling products, restocking and digging through piles of merchandise to find the perfect piece. There's no satisfaction quite like placing a "sold out" sign over a well-worn table.
The biggest reward, according to one vendor, is the relationships she gets to form with people.
When PJ Jeffery started selling trinkets at fairs 34 years ago, she had one goal in mind: To raise her children, so society would not. She had no idea that even as generations passed, she would, indeed, find a family in her fellow vendors.
Jeffery, a southeast Nebraska native, always had a busy selling season working in, at her busiest, 38 states per year. She now restricts herself to only five states annually but continues to make the most out of each and every event.
"It wasn't easy, but I did it," she said. "You get to know the best shows this way. You're a family out here."
Being a vendor certainly was a family matter for her. She not only raised three children and five grandchildren under her tent, but she also extends that familial bond to other vendors she meets. She tends to take them under her wing and help them flourish in the business, no matter their experience level or what content they are selling.
Such an attitude has earned her the affectionate nickname "Mama PJ."
"I've been doing this for so long, and I know a lot of people, so I can immediately tell when someone's new," she said. "And I can always tell if a new vendor is going to make it or not."
One such "adopted" vendor is Jack Barker, who set up his rock and crystal shop in the 10-foot space Jeffery offered him beneath her canopy. The Madison County Fair is his first official fair, although he has sold at flea markets before.
Traveling from Hutchinson, Kansas, he met Jeffery by chance when they sat beside each other at a flea market in September 2020. He reminded her of herself when she was young and had just started the business, so she decided to help him succeed in his new endeavor.
"I thought, 'I can do this,' and then I took off and did it," she said.
The two bonded quickly over their shared experiences as stroke survivors. As they work, they look out for each other's symptoms and pay attention to Barker's 5-year-old husky, Bella, who is trained to alert him to the possibility of a stroke.
Jeffery had to edit her mode of training for Barker because their different content attracted vastly different audiences. Barker sells jewelry, pens and perfume bottles made from gemstones like rose quartz and amethyst, as well as the raw-cut stones themselves and more polished, carved versions. Jeffery hawks a variety of trinkets, from sensory toys to wallets to her best-selling flags.
Vending can mean long hours with little reward, but workers have ways of making the time pass. Case in point, the stars of Jeffery's table: The miniature crossbows with rubber tips, enticing and entertaining not just for shoppers, but for Jeffery and her friends, too.
She described how she would shoot them at passersby and then ask them to return them to her, thus drawing new customers in to look at her table. Since the arrows were soft and had no sharp points or edges, sometimes she and the other vendors would shoot them at each other to coax laughter out of boring afternoons.
"You gotta have fun, because there are hours of boredom," Jeffery said. "You either love it or you hate it, because there's no in between. So everyone out here loves it."
Barker evades boredom and slow crowds by focusing on his crystal collection. At first he collected crystals as a hobby, but after he suffered a stroke, he found genuine comfort in them. Barker said he tried a couple of things, but learning about the gemstones and their properties — "why different rocks mean different things" — gave him something to do while he healed.
"Since I started doing this, I started feeling better and getting out," he said. "That wasn't the only thing that helped, but I would say it definitely helped."
While he gets his stones mostly from Arizona, he also buys from sellers in Pakistan and other overseas vendors. When he thinks of the impact his crystals had on his life and how it "snowballed" into a new business, he is reaffirmed in his hopes of helping people as others helped him.
"As far as I know, everything is real and, if not, they get their money back," he said. "I really do think I'm helping people."
He pays it forward from how Jeffery helped him in his early vending days. They both agree that when it comes down to it, vending is less about the customer and more about how hard the vendor works and the enjoyment that comes out if it.
"It really isn't hard, because it's up to you not to make it hard," Jeffery said. "It's up to you to enjoy what you're doing."