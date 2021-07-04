VALENTINE — Old wood is finding new life in the most patriotic of ways thanks to a U.S. Navy veteran who is a chief deputy for the Cherry County Sheriff's Office.
Vince Lopez "always enjoyed woodworking" and thought making flags from used lumber would be a "good hobby," he said.
So for the past few years, he's turned old flooring, the remains of old sheds and other pieces of unwanted lumber into flags. Instead of painting the wood red, white and blue, he stains it, which allows the natural color and character to come through, giving the flags an antique, rustic appearance.
He begins by trimming the wood to the width of the stripes, then uses a router to create the stars.
"That's what takes the longest," he said.
The flags are finished so they can be displayed outside.
At times, he adds either a thin blue line to show support for law enforcement, a thin red line to show support for fire personnel or a green line to show support for federal law enforcement and the military. He also can add an emblem in the corner recognizing one of the branches of the military.
Finished sizes range from 14 by 26 inches to 36 inches by 5 feet, 8 inches.
"I mainly do small ones; the large ones are special orders," he said.
Lopez estimates he's made 65 flags in the past two years and could make more if he had more time, he said. In addition to his job with the sheriff's department, he also coaches American Legion baseball in the summer. The Valentine native served in the Navy from 1977 to 1981 and studied law enforcement at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.