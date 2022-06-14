Norfolk’s first organized UTV events are coming this summer more than two years after a city council measure passed to legalize their usage.
The 2020 passage of a city ordinance legalizing the operation of the multipurpose vehicles, known as utility task vehicles (UTVs), within city limits has paved the way for a series of upcoming events this summer that will seek to promote traffic through businesses across Norfolk.
Sponsored by Motoplex of Norfolk, the aptly titled Explore Norfolk events will give residents with the proper licensing an opportunity to show off their UTVs, motorcycles or other vehicles in a procession that will tour through various participating businesses across the city and will run on Saturdays on June 25, July 16 and Aug. 20.
The events will culminate in a final raffle at the end of each night, with an incentive on attending the most businesses possible to draw the most cards for the raffle.
According to Clayton Novotny, owner and general manager of the Motoplex, the events could provide a valuable opportunity for his business, which he took over in June 2021, to engage with the community while also helping other local businesses to increase their visibility and sales.
“We’re rebranding, trying to get more brands on, to generate more stuff to do in Norfolk and get people involved with different stuff,” Novotny said. “People that might not stop in your business, they’re stopping there now because they want a card for a chance to win a prize at the end of the night. It’s something fun to do.”
Novotny said his business makes no direct profits off of the event, and although he doesn’t have all the details ironed out yet, he said that if it gets big enough in the future, there would be a potential for using the event to raise funds for a nonprofit cause.
Thus far, Novotny has made contact with District Table & Tap and Midwest Bank and has plans to talk to AT&T about sponsoring the event as stops along the way where attendees can draw raffle cards. He’s also been trying to get the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on board.
Billed as Norfolk’s “first organized UTV events,” the event comes just over two years since the city council passed an ordinance in May 2020 that allowed for the operation, with some restrictions, of UTVs on open roads across the city’s jurisdiction.
The ordinance includes strict limitations on where, when and how UTVs can operate in the city, with driving on major roads like Omaha Avenue and 13th Street off-limits, operating time restricted to daylight hours and a maximum speed limit of 30 mph.
Novotny speculated that these restrictions, coupled with a desire to avoid negative stigma toward UTVs, are likely the main reason no one else has tried to sponsor a UTV-related event until now.
“I (wouldn’t) want to have an event and do some fun and then have it taken away because people weren’t doing it the right way,” Novotny said. “You don’t want to be the one to try and (then) have it ruined because people were doing it wrong.”
Don Miller, Norfolk’s chief of police, agreed with that sentiment but said the greatest risk for such problems is generally with people who haven’t registered their UTV and undergone the necessary education and inspections in compliance with the ordinance, measures he credited Novotny with striving to promote.
“The ones where we’ve seen a problem are people who have not gone through the process,” Miller said. “We’ve had conversations with Novotny and he’s been good to work with ... (he) knows to encourage his people to follow the rules.”
Although Novotny said he hopes to eventually expand Explore Norfolk into a yearly affair with visitors from across the state, the current legal framework for UTV licensing still poses obstacles.
As it stands, the legality of UTV operation varies between municipalities, which introduce various complications when drivers attempt to come in from other towns, according to Miller.
“For example, let’s say Battle Creek doesn’t require insurance. … They come here and drive on the streets and don’t have insurance and something bad happens,” Miller said. “Our city ordinance is for Norfolk; Battle Creek’s rules and regulations could be completely different than ours. It wouldn't be reasonable for us … to try to keep track of all of that.”
One potential solution to that problem was proposed by state Sen. Julie Slama in February 2022. Her measure, Legislative Bill 1110, would seek to legalize UTV operation throughout Nebraska, with accompanying universal regulations across every town.
Aside from potentially increasing business for the Motoplex, doing so would mitigate a lot of the headaches involved in trying to take UTVs across the state and likely draw considerably more people to such events as Explore Norfolk, according to Novotny.
“It’s not just a city ordinance or a town ordinance, so everyone’s on the same page,” Novotny said. “Right now it depends on where you live or what you’re using it for; you have to have a bunch of different plates or stickers. … It makes sense for right now because there’s no law on it, (so) everyone’s kind of making their own, and it’s kind of complicated.”
Nonetheless, until the bill makes progress in the Unicameral, the event will be confined to the population of those with Norfolk-specific licensing, which numbers at around 200, according to Novotny.
Although the event won’t be limited to just UTVs, it’s a good enough start for an event Novotny said could provide a new way to enjoy the vehicles beyond their traditionally offroad uses.
“We’re trying to promote UTVs for something different.”