Norfolk-based meat processor Lot 279 is getting a big boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As part of its Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) announced earlier this year, Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska meat processors that were awarded more than $20 million in grant funds last week. Lot 279’s grant award totaled $688,011, which will be disbursed through reimbursements from the USDA.
According to a USDA press release, the MPPEP is intended to expand capacity and competition among meat and poultry processors, thereby increasing producer profits and strengthening the nation’s food supply chain.
It is believed the program will derive even greater benefits to rural areas of the United States, in terms of economic growth and jobs creation.
Lot 279, which has been selling beef in its retail location in Norfolk since 2016, is owned and operated by the Albers family, which has been producing and processing beef in this area for nearly 100 years.
Blake Albers, who oversees the Lot 279 Norfolk facility, said the family’s evolution in the cattle and meat processing business has crossed several generations.
“Our family came over here in the late 1800s. My great-grandfather started the feedyard where it is now,” Albers said. “Grandpa started custom feeding and then my dad got started with that and the row crops.”
The original feedyard was started and continues to operate in Wisner.
Albers said not long after he became involved in the business in 2012, market circumstances precipitated the family deciding to scale back their beef business. It wasn’t long, though, before the family was again looking for ways to grow their beef processing operation.
“As we progressed, I structured an export deal, and after the cattle were harvested and in the boxes, the deal fell apart. That’s when we started to scale up and this became a serious project,” Albers said.
By 2015, they had begun selling beef through FDA-inspected facilities and, by 2017, packaging and selling beef had blossomed into a significant part of the family business.
In the fall of 2021, the Biden administration, with help from the USDA, began looking at ways to expand the poultry and beef production and processing industries, and at that point, Albers saw an opportunity to expand the family business, with help from the federal government through this program.
The federal MPPEP program is being released in phases, with phase one providing $150 million in grants to processing facilities, like Lot 279, that have submitted viable proposals for how to expand businesses and add value to the beef industry. According to program guidelines, the grants may be used to cover up to 20% of the costs for facility expansion, with the remaining costs being covered through existing funds or alternative funding sources.
According to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, being approved for these grants is no easy task, with grant proposals for phase one alone exceeding 330.
Vilsack said the program’s intent was to focus on small to medium-sized processors.
“The reality is in beef and poultry processing, there have been three or four large companies that have dominated the market. This creates a situation where farmers have one market where their products can be sold,” Vilsack said.
This sort of environment stifles fair trade and competition with the marketplace, Vilsack said.
“We also saw a growing demand among consumers to support local and regional producers and processors,” Vilsack added.
By expanding competition and opening up opportunities, small to medium-sized producers and processors are able to utilize direct and online marketing in a manner that adds value to the consumer.
Deciding to apply for the funding, however, was just the first step in a long, challenging process for Lot 279.
Writing the grant took about 80 days and produced a proposal over 350 pages long.
“It was quite a process,” Albers said. “We chose not to hire a grant writer, and I got to learn all about this myself.”
Albers added that some companies spend as much as $20,000 to have their proposals crafted by professional grant writers.
Vilsack said that while the USDA received a multitude of proposals that met the approval criteria, there were limited resources with which to help beef producers and processors. Funding for this program came from the American Rescue Plan, which provided $1.9 trillion in aid to American consumers and businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The great thing about Lot 279 is that these folks understand that they could provide processing to at least three other family farm operators,” Vilsack said.
By providing processing at the local level, producers are able to expand profitability and give consumers a better price for the beef products.
Albers said that helping out other area farmers with processing and selling their beef products is their goal.
“Ideally, we’d like to run 10-30 head per month beef brands through this facility,” Albers said. His vision for Lot 279 is as a “house of brands” for smaller producers who are interested in seeing their own beef brands readily available for consumers.
The MPPEP grant will allow Lot 279 to invest the funds needed to expand its capacity and serve as processor and sales channel for other area producers who might not otherwise see their products on the retail market.
According to USDA officials, of the $150 million released in MPPEP phase one, $73 million has been awarded to producers and processors from coast to coast. Other recipients will be notified in the coming weeks, and phase two awards should be decided upon by spring 2023.