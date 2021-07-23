WAYNE — Several of the top bullfighters in the world entered the ring Thursday night at the 99th Wayne County Fair, drawing one of the largest crowds in the fair’s history.
The Ultimate Bull Riding Tour, which features elite riders and fighters from across the planet, made its way to Wayne for the eighth time, and the tour didn’t disappoint a packed crowd.
The night included two flights of 10 bull riders each, a separate bull fighting competition and a mutton busting contest. The bulls present Thursday were purebred Spanish bulls averaging around 1,500 pounds.
The No. 1 ranked bullfighter in the world, 21-year-old Knox Dunn of Slaughter, Louisiana, lived up to the billing on Thursday, adding yet another bullfighting championship to his résumé and padding his position atop the Ultimate Bullfighters Freestyle rankings.
“It’s always the best when we’ve got a good crowd, and it looked like everybody had a good time tonight,” Dunn said. “They were cheering really loud, and that can really help us out.”
In Ultimate Bullfighter Freestyle events, scores are based on a 100-point scale. Competitors may earn as many as 50 points per fight based on their ability to showcase control and style while maneuvering around the bull.
The bulls, which are also scored, may earn as many as 50 points based on their quickness, aggression and willingness to stay in the fight. A single round lasts 45 seconds, and fighters must stay in the ring for at least 30 seconds to become eligible to receive a score.
Dunn electrified the crowd in his qualifying round on his way to posting a score of 85. That number was more than enough to send him to the championship round, where he was slated against Andrew Garey of Kersey, Colorado.
Dunn managed to best his qualifying score with an 87 in the championship round. Garey took a shot to the midsection less than 10 seconds into his championship showing and was unable to continue.
Raised in a family full of bullfighters, Dunn said he started taking the sport up about six years ago. Dunn estimated he competes in 40 events each year, but no two events are exactly the same. One of his favorite parts about bullfighting, he said, is the camaraderie he gets to develop with fellow fighters.
“Everybody’s really there to help each other. At the end of the day, we’re not battling each other, we’re battling to see how we can beat a bull.”
Although one would never know from his demeanor, Dunn said he has fear each time he steps into the ring.
“I probably get scared a little bit. But when that bull gets out there, it’s all instincts and reactions,” he said. “If you fear something, once you’re in there, you don’t really have a choice but to block it out and try to relax.”
Dekevis Jordan of Madill, Oklahoma, the No. 9 bullfighter in the world, took a different path to bullfighting.
Because his parents owned a rodeo company, Jordan found himself at rodeos through his entire childhood. Rodeos were a part of Jordan’s childhood, but he had enough success on the field in high school to play in college.
But the more rodeos Jordan went to, he said, the more he fell in love with them.
Major factors in Jordan’s bullfighting abilities are his speed and agility, something for which he credits his football background.
While football at times put Jordan in injury-prone scenarios and took a toll on his body, he considers bullfighting much more dangerous.
“In football they hit you good, but they get off you and get up,” he said. “These animals don’t stop. If you get hit, you better get up on your own and move. And that’s tough with these creatures.”
In the bull riding competition, Tate Pollmeier of Fort Scott, Kansas, bested 19 other riders to claim the top purse Thursday night.
To earn points, a rider must stay mounted on the bull for eight seconds. Pollmeier earned an 87.5 to walk away victorious.
Kevin Davis, Wayne County fair manager, said that Thursday may have been the best attended Ultimate Bullfighter tour event Wayne County’s seen based on the number of vehicles tallied by volunteers Thursday night.
“If you get a good showing on your first night, it tells me that the rest of the week is going to be really good,” Davis said.
The riders and fighters know how to perform, he said, which gave Wayne County fairgoers entertainment to be proud of.
“If you sit back and think about it, we had the best athletes in this sport out there tonight,” Davis said. “Something of that magnitude coming to Wayne, Nebraska — it’s pretty neat.”
Davis credited the dozens of people who put in the year-round effort to make fair week what it is.
“When it comes down to it, it’s the fair board, the volunteers and everybody that comes in and supports your community,” Davis said. “Wayne County has really managed to put it all together.”
The 99th Wayne County Fair continues Friday with 4-H shows, a barbecue, tractor pull and more.