A year ago, Eva Bidocha and Lesia Halai were studying Ukrainian history in their schools in Chernivtsi, Ukraine.
Today, they are studying U.S. history and other subjects at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk.
The girls are among the millions of refugees who fled their homeland just days after Russian troops invaded last February. Leisa, Eva and their families went to a town in Romania, just an hour or so from their hometown. Almost three weeks ago, they, their families and other refugees arrived in Norfolk, where they hope to begin new lives, far away from the ravages of war.
The girls’ mothers are cousins.
A total of 22 people were in what is hoped to be the first of several waves of refugees to come to Norfolk. The effort to bring them here was initiated by Mike Anderson, a former Norfolkan now living in Arizona. The Orphan Grain Train, a humanitarian aid organization based in Norfolk, facilitated much of the effort.
The five families stayed with hosts for several weeks and soon will move into a large house on East Norfolk Avenue. They will live there until the adults are able to find jobs and housing for their families. Now, the students in the group are attending both public and parochial schools.
Lesia can understand and speak some English. Eva isn’t quite as proficient, but Dan Sievert, Lutheran High Northeast principal, is confident her skills will improve quickly. Now, Leisa, Eva, teachers and staff are utilizing technology — such as translation services available on their smartphones — to help communicate and translate documents.
“Modern technology has been a tremendous benefit to the transition. We were able to translate all of our school materials,” Sievert said. “Our school counselor … created a special class to work with them personally … on their English language usage, utilizing software that works specifically with Ukrainian speakers.”
Technology also allows Lesia and Eva to communicate with family and friends they left behind, including their grandparents. So far, their hometown has not been damaged, but there have been a “lot of alarms,” with rockets being fired in the direction of the city, Lesia said. They are happy to be away from the danger.
“I did not believe this was possible (coming to America),” Eva said. “When we were here, I thought I was sleeping (dreaming).”
Lesia said she and her family had thought about coming to America for a long time.
“When my parents met Mike Anderson, we were very happy to have such an opportunity.”
Before arriving, Lesia said she “read a lot about Nebraska on the internet.”
Although the girls haven’t had much of a chance to explore, they are pleased with the town and the reception they have received.
“I was afraid (to come) here because I didn’t know the language … but people are very open and easy to talk to,” Eva said.
Leisa agreed.
“When we arrived here, we thought it would be difficult to know other people. But when I came to school, everyone started approaching. I was surprised that people were very friendly. I was very pleased.”
Sievert said the girls’ parents wanted them to attend a Christian school, and Lutheran High Northeast is happy to have them. It’s an opportunity for the school’s students and staff to learn a new culture and to understand what it’s like to be a refugee, he said.
“The families have a strong faith,” Sievert said. “They (the girls) were excited to take religion classes.”
Despite having to leave behind family, friends, pets and most of their possessions, the girls are hoping to make new lives here, even if it means adopting a new culture.
“We would like to visit friends (in Ukraine), but I would like to live here,” Eva said.