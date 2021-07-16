WISNER — Having to orchestrate an entire health district’s response to a pandemic is something nobody wants to do, but it’s something for which local health department directors always have to be prepared.
Gina Uhing relished the opportunity to take on an even bigger leadership role last year, helping her to earn the 2020 Norfolk Regional Person of the Year award.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department health director officially accepted the award on Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of about 100 people at the 529 Social reception hall in Wisner, with Gov. Pete Ricketts in attendance.
Uhing credited the ELVPHD staff, her family and state leadership for helping her manage the storm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year-plus.
“This was definitely the hardest year and a half of my career. The staff of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department should be up here with me,” Uhing said. “This certainly was not a sole effort of mine; it was all of us banding together and doing it day by day. There were good days, but there were many more bad days. To the staff of ELVPHD, thank you.”
The Norfolk Regional Person of the Year award is co-sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. It honors individuals who make the area a better place to live and work.
Uhing’s commendable service to constituents in the health department’s four-county district was a driving factor behind her recognition.
The daily routine changed drastically for Uhing and her staff in March 2020. Her responsibilities most of last year included facilitating meetings, planning shipments of equipment and communicating with other health officials as to how to most effectively combat the virus on that given day, among other duties.
Christian Ohl, a former Madison County commissioner and one of the people who nominated Uhing, said Uhing’s determination to adequately provide the entire district (Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties) with necessary resources and information is among the many reasons Uhing deserves to be the region’s person of the year.
“The number of calls taken, the planning, structure, time, effort, coordination, communications and resources that have been provided by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department continue to be an important preparation for the cases that our health care workers are and will be caring for,” Ohl said in a nomination letter.
Ricketts made the trip to Wisner on Thursday to help recognize Uhing. The governor commended Uhing for the job she did in working through a time in which each day was unpredictable.
“While there were certainly some plans in place to manage this pandemic, the magnitude and scope of what we’ve experienced over the last 15 months was not something that anybody predicted,” Ricketts said. “And Gina and her team did a fantastic job of reaching out and working through this time of so much uncertainty — when there was so much unknown. She and her team were able to work with people to get through it and keep people healthy.”
The governor noted the importance of Elkhorn Logan Valley taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of the virus across the district, which is home to a number of food processing plants that became the epicenter of virus spread.
Uhing and her team did a fantastic job, Ricketts said, of working with employers and communicating with workers, health care professionals and contact tracers about what Nebraskans must do to slow the spread of the virus.
Uhing’s contributions, he said, spread well beyond the local health district. She took part in statewide conference calls with other health directors, he said, and was a valuable voice in each one of those calls.
“One of the things I appreciate personally about Gina is that she always had a very level head and was always calm, cool and collected,” he said. “She approached this in a way that was really methodical. Something that I really appreciate is that you were somebody who really helped steer all the health directors down the right path and really helped balance all them out.”
Uhing said most people in the district were civil constituents who worked alongside the health department through the pandemic, but others who disagreed with the health department’s way of operating produced unwanted interactions.
Dave Maggart, vice president of Elkhorn Valley Bank, said Uhing is deserving of the award for several reasons, one of which was her composure throughout the past 15 months.
Most of the ELVPHD staff and board members, as well as Uhing’s family and several area residents, were present at Thursday’s reception.
“In the face of fear, we fought and we won,” Uhing said. “... It’s been a year, and I’m glad to be coming out on the other side of it with all of you wonderful people here to celebrate with me.”