Tune in to amateur radio

Roughly 2 miles south of Battle Creek, a portable radio tower rose high over the plains, marking the location of this year’s Elkhorn Valley Amateur Radio Club (EVARC) Field Day event.
The field day, part of a national American Radio Relay League (ARRL) event that seeks to highlight all the roles amateur radio operators play in their respective communities, took place over a 24-hour period between 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Although part of the national event involves a contest focused on contacting as many other stations as possible, the EVARC didn’t see the competition as the main draw of the weekend event.
Aaron Mathis, secretary of the club with the call sign KT0Q, said, “For the most part, it’s not really a competition, necessarily. More of a test of skill.”
The atmosphere of the field day was accordingly friendly and relaxed, with individual radio rigs set up on tables in a member’s garage. Overlapping radio chatter, the fuzzy dial-up internet sound of overheard digital signals and even the rapid-fire clicking of Morse code soundtracked the early hours of the event Saturday afternoon as members worked to contact other stations.
The vibe was unique — like a cross between an engineering conference, complete with complex jargon and hypercompetent attendees, and something out of a war movie, with desktop microphones, headphones and radios on every available surface. While the visual appeal of the hobby is obvious, the deeper draw toward amateur radio is different for everybody.
For Mathis, one appeal is the hands-on nature of the hobby. “I love the tinkering,” he said. “I love building stuff. I built all my own antennas ...”
“And they even work,” interjected club president Shane Flanagan, KE0APG, prompting laughs.
Vice president Andy Johnson, KF0CSI, originally was drawn to amateur radio through YouTube videos during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For members like Bruce Murdock, K8UDH, who has been licensed since May 1963, and Monty Wilson, NR0A, who was licensed in 1957, their interest in amateur radio began with their fathers, who were also amateur radio operators.
“My dad was a ham radio operator,” said Murdock, who was using a telegraph key to transmit Morse code at the event. “This was his call, K8UDH, and when he passed away, I applied for his license and got it. I use that proudly.”
Wilson’s father was an electrical engineer and got him interested in the hobby, too. He started amateur radio transmitting Morse code and added that he’s contacted more than 160 countries via radio. “It’s a very, very, very wide, very varied hobby,” he said.
“It’s a lot of fun. When you can sit and take a hundred watts … and talk to Antarctica? I really enjoy it,” said Fred Wiebelhaus, K0FJW.
The club regularly gets together via a “net,” a regularly scheduled on-air gathering of operators to check in and socialize.
AMATEUR RADIO isn’t only about building or socializing, however. Amateur radio operators can step in to provide assistance to communities and events when standard infrastructure fails or is otherwise unreliable.
“We’ve talked to counties around us who if, for some reason, their (radio) towers go down, we’re able to pull up with our tower and provide community assistance. So that’s really, as a club, where we love to be. If there’s something that’s going wrong, we’re here to help,” Mathis said.
Flanagan added that the club also had engaged in weather spotting in the past.
Operators also can serve as checkpoints for distance races like the recent Tour de Nebraska and can assist during severe weather or other crisis events.
BARRIERS OF entry to ham radio, according to members of the EVARC, are low.
“A lot of people see ham radio, and see towers and these big radios, and the irony is, it doesn’t cost a lot to get into,” Mathis said. “For an easy setup, you’re looking at a piece of wire and maybe a $50 transmitter, and you can be up and running. It’s easily accessible.”
Flanagan added that looking for secondhand equipment can help cut down on costs for beginners.
The biggest hurdle to overcome in getting into amateur radio is probably the requirement that operators have to be licensed with the Federal Communications Commission. There are three classes of license: Amateur technician, general and extra.
Although the idea of passing a licensing exam might seem intimidating, Mathis reassured interested beginners that “Most laypeople can easily get a technician’s license. I mean, (Flanagan’s) got one.”
He paused for a laugh and then stated that the general license is harder to obtain, but not by much. The extra license, he said, involves a lot of advanced theory, but most people won’t need or want to obtain that level of license to get involved.
The club runs licensing exams every quarter. The next test date is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Norfolk Public Library.
Flanagan, Johnson and Mathis gave a number of ways to get involved with ham radio, including checking out the FCC website to see licensed members in the area, going to YouTube for advice and getting involved in local clubs like the EVARC.
The club engages in the ARRL Field Day, runs an annual flea market, has monthly public meetings and runs licensing examinations for FCC licensing, among other events.
Questions about the EVARC may be directed to Mathis at kt0q.ne@gmail.com.
“Everybody’s really friendly, everybody gets along, and if you don’t know how to do something, all you have to do is ask,” Flanagan said. “There’s always somebody who’s trying to help you along. Like our club — if you want to get started in radio, and you get ahold of us, we’ll help you out … so you don’t think you’re all by yourself.”
And the rewards of amateur radio speak for themselves, according to Mathis: “There is something enticing when you know that you’re sitting there … and you’re picking up a mic, and you know that there’s no infrastructure between you and a person on the other side of the world, and you’re carrying on a conversation with a person over a piece of wire."