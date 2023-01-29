It probably would have been faster to get to EnterTrainment Junction, the world’s largest indoor model train display, by train.
Instead, my husband and I traveled 12 hours by car with his parents to West Chester Township, Ohio, to visit the entertainment center.
At first, I was a little wary of visiting EnterTrainment Junction. I have never been interested in trains, whether they are models or real. But EnterTrainment Junction is practically a second home to my husband’s family, and it was my turn as the newly inducted member to see it. It was a visit well worth the journey.
During the 12-hour car ride, I got inside information about what makes the model train display so special.
EnterTrainment Junction is the creation of model train enthusiast and businessman Don Oeters. He employed Bruce Robinson, who helped create Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museums, to create the concept drawings for the project.
Around 130 volunteers helped build the display in 2007. My husband’s grandpa, Richard Grace, was one of those volunteers.
It is said that more than 60,000 man-hours were put into making train display. With the help of the volunteers, EnterTrainment Junction opened one year after they started building. The display is now more than 25,000 square feet and also has a railroad museum, a funhouse and a hobby store. It also has more than 90 G-Scale model trains, which are one of the largest scales available for model railroading.
When Grace started volunteering at Entertrainment, he said he was “only 80 years old.”
“I did a lot of the structural work,” Grace said.
Alongside other volunteers, he climbed stepladders to set up the model trains on the side of mountains made out of chicken wire, foam and burlap. However, he was never afraid of the safety aspects of his job.
“What bothered me was my fingers when they sometimes got caught in the chicken wire (of the mountains),” Grace said.
Grace said he also helped create different sceneries throughout the model train display. Volunteers had to paint the mountains, trees, houses and people by scratch. There are thousands of details within the display. One scene even has a building called “The Grace Hotel,” which Grace named.
Once my husband’s family and I got to EnterTrainment Junction, we got a “backstage pass” tour from Grace himself. It was clear why he was so passionate about the model train display.
When walking through EnterTrainment Junction, you get to experience not only beautiful, handmade scenery, but you get a rich history lesson as well.
Grace explained that the display depicts the history of rail transport in chronological order. As you walk through, you start out in the Early Era (the 1860s to the 1900s), then you move on to the Middle Era (1940s through the 1950s) until you finally reach the Modern Era (1970s to the present time).
The Early Era is what most would probably expect a model train display to look like. There is a Civil War encampment scene and a steamboat replica. But as you move farther into EnterTrainment Junction, the trains and scenery start to change into what most people would see today: Trains with graffiti on them, skyscrapers and movie theaters.
Within each scene are little details that make the walk-through even more interesting, from jailbreaks to hidden dinosaurs.
However, probably the most captivating part of the EnterTrainment Junction is the scenic waterfall that cascades down in the center of the entire display. Once you reach the Middle Era, you get to climb “on top” of the waterfall to get a bird’s eye view of the whole model train display.
It really puts into perspective the amount of work that Grace and the 130 volunteers put into building the model train display. So if you ever find yourself in Ohio, I strongly recommend taking the time to visit EnterTrainment Junction, whether you like trains or not.