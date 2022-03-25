CREIGHTON — Lent is a time for discovery and reflection.
And a recent program presented by Dan and Wilma Vakoc on “Judean Coins & More” at the Faith United Creighton Church reflected on these topics during the biblical walk of change.
Vakoc developed an interest in old coins when he was in junior high school, often taking coins from the bank and examining them for dates. Then life happened: School years, marriage, Vakoc Construction, children and his interest in coins was safely stored for the day when he could devote time to digging into their history.
Vakoc’s bible for the research was “The Guide to Biblical Coins” by David Hendin, and he said it has always been his favorite reference guide.
“Dan does everything with his whole heart,” Wilma Vakoc said. “He goes full force into whatever his project is at the time.”
Both Dan and Wilma enjoy sharing their knowledge of the history of biblical coins.
Dan explained that Wilma is his biggest supporter.
In 2018, Dan received a birthday card from Wilma. Inside she had written, “We haven’t went anywhere for a couple of years, how about a trip of two weeks and my undivided time?” He also got to decide where he wanted to go.
Dan said he took his time deciding but, when he told her that it was Israel he wanted to visit, it took a few moments to absorb the “gift” that she had given. Wilma explained that she wanted to encourage Dan to travel — as learning was a passion for him.
The trip to Israel was the perfect opportunity to really examine the history of biblical coins.
In Israel, Dan and Wilma discovered Judean coins were made by striking long strips of blank metal between two dies. The first coin on the strip was placed between the two striking dies and struck with a hammer.
The strip was pulled and the process repeated. This crude method of manufacturing resulted in coins that were most often struck off center. The two dominant symbols that are found on these coins are an anchor and a star with eight rays.
Occasionally Greek lettering is seen on these coins around the anchor, illustrating the prevalence of Greek cultural influence that was evident during Jannaeus’ reign.