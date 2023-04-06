Transit manager likely will be challenged

The next North Fork Area Transit manager will have a lot of duties, including educating the public about transit systems, leading fundraising efforts and running a business.
One of the aspects the public doesn’t always understand is that transit agencies aren’t designed to make money. It is no different from parks, libraries or other entities that are considered amenities that help improve the quality of life.
“There is no transit agency in the United States that is sustainable by itself,” said Corinne Donahue, the mobility management team leader who was called in to Norfolk in December to help assist.
That’s when Jeff Stewart, the former general manager of the North Fork Area Transit system, left town and a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly stealing $740,000 from the transit agency by using credit cards for fraudulent purposes.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said earlier this week that his department is still actively pursuing Stewart.
Volk said while the number of tips that the sheriff’s office receives has declined significantly since news broke, there still are a few new ones, including some that have “information to be gleaned.”
Donahue said she thinks it likely the next transit manager will understand many people will be supportive of the board to have a strong leader, but also that the manager will want to have complete transparency for the Federal Transit Administration, Nebraska Department of Transportation and for all Norfolk citizens to build back the financial trust in the agency that has operated for more than 50 years.
She was to the point about some of the qualifications needed for the next transit manager, including a love of transit and an eagerness to work. So what makes a good transit manager?
“It’s a tireless job, but this community and the board of directors know there is a need. Our original board members joined because they knew there was a need, and the new board members joined the board because they wanted to help. If they didn’t believe in the service, I don’t think they would have agreed to serve and be a board member.”
Until the new transit manager is hired, the agency has two seasoned supervisors and the operations manager, in addition to assistance from the mobility management team.
Donahue is impressed with the quality of life offered in the community and all the services available to community residents.
“It is not just the fire and police services, it is the activities downtown, the events the chamber puts on. People love it,” she said, noting there also is a great library, great parks and wonderful trails.
That means the next transit manager will view transportation as an important service in the community and lead efforts to raise funds. Many efforts of the transit manager and the board of directors include fundraising because the agency operates in large part with Federal Transit Administration funding and state funding, which are matched by local dollars.
Donahue said in other communities she has worked, local businesses, local agencies and residents make donations because they believe in transit and know providing mobility options to citizens in the community makes a difference in the quality of life.
It can be employers who have employees who need reliable transportation, individuals who know family members or seniors who are able to remain in their home because of transit, or someone who has a disability and cannot drive.
The new transit manager will have the opportunity to share transit information to the community while also being transparent with the budgets and how service will operate.
“We are a public transit agency. It is public information. We want to get the information out,” she said.