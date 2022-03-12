A long time ago, Larry Clark of Stanton made a deal with his wife.
He would be responsible for putting the money in the bank, and she would be responsible for paying the bills. It was an arrangement that worked out well, he said, until the tractor enthusiast had an opportunity to purchase a rare 80 Oliver diesel.
“I gave a check for that. It was $15,000,” he said. “I didn’t really say too much, but she eventually found out. And then it hit the fan.”
Clark’s rare Oliver diesel was among several he owns that were display at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex on Friday and Saturday as part of the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association National Winter Show. The show featured Hart-Parr, Oliver and White tractors and equipment, as well as vendors selling items related to the gathering.
Association president Jack Watkins of Shawnee, Kansas, said the gathering is one of two the organization has per year and serves as an opportunity for Oliver collectors to bring in tractors for display and learn more during informational seminars.
“It’s a big family,” Watkins said. “So it’s a lot of visiting with friends that you don’t see but maybe twice a year, and you get a chance of view some of the different tractors and see the attention that has been given them for show.”
One of the tractors on display was on loan from the Floyd County Museum in Charles City, Iowa, where Oliver tractors were produced through 1997, Watkins said. The XO-121 tractor served as an experimental piece of equipment to test high-compression engines in 1953.
Clark’s 80 diesel on display is one of seven in the world.
“One is in England,” said John Schoenauer of rural Norfolk. “The rest are in the U.S.”
Schoenauer serves as president of the regional Oliver association. He said the twice-annual gatherings are held in various locations and draw people from all over. Early Friday morning, he received a call from an enthusiast from Ontario, Canada, who was in Norfolk for the show.
Most of the machines that were on display are owned by collectors that live within 60 miles of Norfolk. Norfolk hosting the event, he added, provided a great opportunity for the local and area collectors and restorers to put their own collection pieces on display for other Oliver fans.
“It’s surprising how many unusual tractors we have in this area,” Schoenauer said.
One of the tractors on display was a Hart-Parr owned by Karen Jones and her husband, Robert, of Wakefield. Jones and her sister, Janet Erwin, of New Virginia, Iowa, are granddaughters of Charles Parr of the Hart-Parr company. The women said they have enjoyed coming to the shows and meeting other enthusiasts.
“We’ve found people that worked in the factories that came and talked to us,” Erwin said. “That’s really interesting.”
Jones laughed when asked if she and her sister enjoy any sort of a celebrity status at the event because of their kinship to the company’s founder.
“We don’t think so. We’re pretty common people,” Jones said, smiling. “But we’re pretty proud of our grandfather.”