MEADOW GROVE — There was one green spot in the field of orange at Arland Mozer's farm this past weekend.
And it wasn't the only unripe pumpkin in a patch of orange orbs. No, it was a green Allis-Chalmers tractor sitting among its bright orange counterparts. Normally stored in sheds on Mozer's farm north of Meadow Grove, the tractors were brought out and displayed in a field that was the destination for the Pierce Threshing Bee's tractor drive. During the threshing bee, owners of antique tractors take their vehicles for a drive. This year, they ended the drive at Mozer's farm.
Tractors have long been identified with their color — green for John Deere, red for International Harvester, orange for Allis Chalmers. At first glance, one would have thought the green machine was a John Deere. Closer inspection proved otherwise.
It seems that Allis Chalmers were green back in the 1920s, when Mozer's tractor was built. Evidently, company officials liked the color of the orange poppies they saw in California and changed the color of their tractors to orange, Mozer said.
Mozer was just 3 years old when his father bought an Allis-Chalmers tractor in 1938.
"Dad traded a team of horses for the tractor," Mozer said.
Mozer has been a fan since then.
Allis-Chalmers dates to 1901. Through the years, the company manufactured a variety of items, including the 45 tractors in Mozer's collection that range from the green 1920s version to one from the 1980s.
That green machine has steel wheels, which were used until the 1930s when they were replaced with the rubber "air" version. His 1963 D 21 broke features a 100 horsepower motor; the 1970 160 Diesel has a Perkins motor and a Renault transmission. One of his smallest is the 1948 IB that he said was used by the state to mow road ditches.
"It has a low profile so it wouldn't tip over," he said.
He used his 1946 WC High Crop until a few years ago to drill rye in his cornfields.
"It has to be high to get over the corn," he said.
Rye is drilled before corn is harvested, and the rye is harvested in the spring, he said.
Mozer has been collecting for "25 to 30" years, he said. Because he purchased most of the tractors before the internet came into being, he learned about what was available by reading various publications. Often, he and his late wife, Deloris, traveled around the country to pick up tractors. Some were shipped to him, he said.
One came with the farm he now owns. It seems his father bought an Allis-Chalmers tractor in 1952 but 10 years later traded it in for a John Deere tandem disk. Mozer said a neighbor bought the tractor, and when Mozer bought the neighbor's farm, the tractor went with it.
The tractors rarely arrived in the pristine condition they are in now. Normally, Mozer stripped and painted them so today they look much as they did when they rolled out of the plant. In addition to driving them in parades and shows, Mozer still uses some of them for farm work. He also has a few antique accessories, including a hay rake, planter and a 1960s combine he uses to harvest rye.
Now, after their moment in the sun, the tractors are probably back in their sheds, waiting for their next opportunity to shine.