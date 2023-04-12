Almost a year ago to the day, Mark Christensen — a Stanton-based businessman involved in many aspects of Nebraska life — visited his doctor for a sore throat.
Eight months later, he learned how to eat again.
After months of following a strictly liquid-based diet, he challenged his body to slowly readjust to chewing by eating his Thanksgiving dinner. While the effort resulted in a cardboard-like taste, it later helped him retain his tasting senses by January.
“That was the first meal I had in months. After that, I started feeling a lot better,” he said.
Christensen wrestled with a constant sore throat, runny nose and shortness of breath in 2022. He figured it was allergies and decided to see his doctor for medicine.
“I went in for something that I thought was going to be really basic and simple,” he said. “Then, all of a sudden, my life changed pretty dramatically.”
After examination by two specialists, he was confronted with the worst outcome — stage 2 HPV-related squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer attacking the tonsil, tongue and general throat area. He began radiation treatment and chemotherapy a month later.
Christensen balances his businesses — the Cedar Valley Hunt Club, TLC Labradors and Double S Antiques — alongside a slew of community commitments, including being a volunteer coach for Norfolk High wrestling, member of the Stanton-Pilger rural fire board and chairman of the Norfolk Ducks Unlimited Chapter. So when the announcement of Christensen’s cancer came, many stood by him to support.
“My diagnosis was met with a lot of surprise because I’ve always been so healthy. I haven’t had a lot of times in my life where I’ve been weak or knocked down, and so people were telling me that I could get through this,” he said.
Norfolk High wrestling coach Justin Grey, “a brother from another mother” as described by Christensen, designed fundraising shirts and set up a GoFundMe account to help Christensen pay cancer treatment bills. As of this week, $7,165 of the $10,000 goal had been raised. Both fundraising efforts, according to Christensen, “raised quite a bit of money.”
“With Mark going through radiation and chemo, I wanted to help him take care of the medical bills and any other costs associated with his treatments. This is why the GoFundMe was set up and “Mark Christensen Strong” T-shirts were made,” Grey said. “The success of the GoFundMe is proof that Mark has touched so many lives.”
Stanton High — another school Christensen previously volunteered for as a coach — promoted Grey’s fundraising shirts in a September social media post.
“In wrestling, we talk a lot about family. And anyone who has been a part of Stanton wrestling has always developed that bond even across generations. Mark Christensen was a coach for several years within our family and continues to coach at Norfolk Public where he graduated. We are assisting in raising funds for him and his family by sharing the fundraising started by coach Grey to support them during this fight. Please consider helping Mark pin cancer,” according to the post.
Faithful Stanton High and Norfolk High wrestlers, employees, friends and family all sported their “Mark Christensen Strong” shirts. The T-shirt mirrored the design of Christensen’s 1989 senior-year wrestling season shirt.
“One day, I came in and (the Norfolk High wrestling team) would all wear the shirts, and it would make me cry,” Christensen said.
Even when he avoided physical contact with students this past season, the value Christensen has added to Norfolk High’s wrestling program has been immeasurable, according to coach Grey.
“He teaches the athletes how to set goals, make a plan, take risks, learn from failure, chase your dreams, volunteer, be thankful for each day and for the blessings we take for granted,” Grey said. “Coach has taught these young men and women how to be great human beings both in sport and in life.”
In February, the end to Christensen’s unforeseen sickness came while traveling to the state duals tournament in Kearney.
“We were heading out there on the bus with the kids, and I got the phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’re cancer-free.’ … It was a really nice moment for me, especially because there’s a lot of worry that goes with that,” Christensen said..
Support also was felt down Highway 24, where the base of two of his businesses lie in Stanton. He credited his wife, Traci, employees and customers in helping keep the businesses afloat while he dealt with throat cancer.
For example, Austin Ottis — a former employee at the Cedar Valley Hunt Club — extended his stay at the hunt club until cancer treatments had been completed.
“It just shows you a lot of character and what a good person he is,” Christensen said.
Christensen was a former volunteer wrestling coach at Stanton High, member of the local school board and volunteer for the Stanton Community School Foundation as well.
“I’ve always felt that volunteering was a great way to give back to your community,” he said.
FOLLOWING HIS successful recovery, Christensen took the fundraising dollars to create a scholarship through the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation. Its worth is $1,000, placing it among the highest scholarship amounts offered to Norfolk High students.
“Everyone gave me the money to spend on bills, but I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be better if I could help other people?’ ” Christensen said.
“Currently, the scholarship will be offered for the next 10 years, $1,000 a year to each recipient. One of the requirements of the scholarship is volunteer hours. Mark is a big believer in giving back. We couldn’t ask for a better volunteer coach to teach the next generation life lessons,” Grey explained.
Today, Christensen urges others to receive an HPV vaccine, designed to prevent certain types of HPV-based infections like his carcinomas.
“I never worried about dying until I almost did.”