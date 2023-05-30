Time seems to stand still for parents, siblings, spouses and friends when they see a “CACO” walking up the sidewalk.
They know they are about to hear the words they have dreaded for days, months or even years — “your son, daughter, spouse has died,” said the Rev. Mike Moreno during Monday’s Memorial Day program at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
“They (CACO) are trained not to say your son or daughter has passed away or your son is lost. They are trained to say your son, daughter, spouse has died,” he said.
Moreno, director of ministries at Christ Lutheran Church and a chaplain with the U.S. Navy, was the guest speaker at Monday’s program. CACO, he said, stands for Casualty Assistance Calls Officer. While some people dread serving in such capacity, for others it’s the “pinnacle of duty.” The officers, he said, travel in teams of two. If parents are divorced, two teams are sent out, but they synchronize their watches so they knock on doors at exactly the same time.
“To those who have lost loved ones, we honor them,” Moreno said.
He encouraged the audience to allow people to talk about their family and friends who died.
“All they want to do is talk about their loved ones,” Moreno said. “Let them live again in their memories. Let them speak their names.
Moreno also asked the audience to remember those who have fallen.
“Each and every person who wears a uniform does it in service to their nation,” he said.
During the program, veterans home residents who died during the past year were honored by Jerry Eisenhauer, veterans home administrator, and Rick Kropf. Lisa Moreno, Deanna Blomenberg and Starla Landkamer provided the music.
Jerry Landkamer, American Legion Post 16 commander, served as master of ceremonies. Bob Schleppenbach, American Legion chaplain, gave the invocation, and Mary Swenson, American Legion Auxiliary chaplain, gave the benediction.
At the end of the program, an honor guard fired a 21-gun salute in remembrance of those who have died in service to their country.
Nebraskans by the thousands celebrated Memorial Day over the weekend with picnics and barbecues and outdoor sports. But others gathered at cemeteries to remember the sacrifices that gave meaning to the holiday.
At a 9 a.m. service at the small cemetery behind the gates at Offutt Air Force Base, the featured speaker, 55th Wing Vice Commander Col. Mark Howard, said Memorial Day is a day to forget our differences and think about what binds us together as Americans.
“We believe it is days like this that we have the opportunity to show our true colors as a country, one whose belief is deeply rooted in democracy one who will fight … and who in some cases, will die for that cause.” Howard said. “It is our duty as Americans to honor those brave men and women.”
Howard stood at that top of the hillside cemetery, which saw the first of nearly 900 burials in 1897 when Offutt was an Army post called Fort Crook.
In the 1920s, an airfield was built and named for 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt, an Omaha soldier who died in World War I. Years later, the entire base was renamed in his honor.
“Let’s remember those proud patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty,” Howard said. “In their memory, we are obligated to exercise our rights as citizens in a free society, democracy, that have been so hardly won.”
Later that morning, the Memorial Day tribute shifted from the Omaha area’s oldest military burial ground to its newest: Omaha National Cemetery, near Papillion, which was dedicated in 2016.
Under a blue sky, a swift breeze whipped the American flag flying at half-staff in the cemetery’s memorial plaza as at least 500 people looked on.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Franklin Damann, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt. The agency is tasked with finding and recovering the remains of missing U.S. service members from the wars since World War II.
Damann drew attention to the more than 81,000 from those conflicts who remain unidentified.
“There are places around the world where people drew their last breaths, and lay with no headstones, and others who are buried in cemeteries marked with the single word: ‘Unknown,’ ” he said.
“These men and women sacrificed their lives for our comfort. And yet their families, and our nation, are still searching for answers.”
Damann took note of two missing Nebraskans.
One of them, Marine Corps Maj. Larry Robinson of Randolph, has been missing since Jan. 5, 1970, when the F-4 Phantom jet he was piloting crashed in Laos.
The crash site near a river has been visited and pieces of wreckage found, but not any human remains — so far.
“Today, 53 years later, our search continues,” Damann said.
The other missing Nebraskan, Sgt. Melvin Anderson of Omaha, was commanding an M10 tank destroyer in the battle of Hürtgen Forest in Germany on Nov. 25, 1944, when it was hit by enemy fire.
Three of the five-member crew escaped, but Anderson and another soldier were killed. A few remains were found in the burned wreckage after the war, but they couldn’t be identified and were buried in a grave marked “unknown” at the Rhone American Cemetery in France.
Six years ago, DPAA historians linked the remains to the grave and used DNA technology to identify both men. Anderson is now buried at Omaha National Cemetery.
“I firmly believe,” Damann said, “that by next year’s Memorial Day, we will have fewer ‘unknown’ grave markers and more families finding the answers that they deserve.”
* * *
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.