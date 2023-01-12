Farming’s landscape is shifting, and drones look as though they will be a growing part of it.
The topic of drones and their uses in agriculture was discussed Wednesday at the opening seminar during the 36th annual WJAG Farm and Equipment Show at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus.
As farming has moved from minimum tillage or even no till, it would seem to make sense to use drones, which are limited by how much weight they are able to carry.
One of the industry representatives only half-jokingly said, “the sky is the limit” for drones in agriculture, although the practical matter is that it is still is in its infancy.
Technology limitations, especially because of battery limitations and weight, have not caught up with all the ideas.
Still, drones have been put to use in many ways as Northeast Community College and industry representatives discussed on Wednesday. They included Volitant Technologies of Dunbar, which specializes in drones, including for agricultural use.
And when asked how many people had pilot’s licenses to fly drones, a few farmers in the crowd raised their hands and spoke of using them.
They include to check pivot nozzles to make sure they are working and for spraying in tight areas where planes aren’t able to reach.
Brian Anderson, Northeast Community College instructor, said uses in agriculture include monitoring livestock, irrigation and field conditions; to check crop health, spreading seeds, cooling off livestock, weed detection, farm security, crop insurance detection, mapping, spraying and mosquito mitigation.
Anderson, a pilot instructor, said he became interested in drones when he saw news networks using them in 2015-16. He got his license in 2017 and has been teaching others how to use them ever since.
Courtney Nelson, a Precision Ag trainer at Northeast, received her license in 2021.
One of the first questions ag producers wonder is if they need to get a license to fly a drone on their own farm. “Yes,” Anderson said.
“If you’re flying for anything other than enjoyment or recreation,” Anderson said, they are required.
And while it might be possible to operate one without a license, the FAA looks out for drones. Just as an individual can be ticketed for driving without a car license, an ag producer using a drone for work on his farm could be ticketed by the FAA, he said.
The license actually is useful as it helps the operator learn many things, including becoming aware of airspace used by birds, airplanes and helicopters.
The type of license most operators should get is what is called a Part 107, or “107” for short. There also are exemptions that are given for such tasks as using them for spraying.
The cost to take the test is $175, with the test consisting of 60 multiple-choice questions. To pass requires answering at least 70% correctly.
People must be at least 16 to get the license, and the certification is good for two years for drones weighing up to 55 pounds.
Drones also are restricted from flying over people, unless they are part of the operation, Anderson said. Northeast has used them on its college farm, he said.
Anderson said newer drones are coming out all the time with better equipment and more features.
During a question-and-answer period, it was suggested that people purchase a drone with at least three batteries. Weather, weight and other factors affect the battery capacity before it needs to be recharged.
Typically when spraying, drones are used to apply about 2 gallons per acre. Some companies employ at least two drones when working a field.
At the current time, they are ideal for spot spraying and much more economical than hiring a plane or helicopter.
One of the drone operators said on a good day when conditions are right, he can spray up to 280 acres in a day from sunrise to sunset. But the drones can’t operate if it is windy or rainy, he said.
The amount of money people spend on drones varies from about $1,000 to $30,000 or more. Most of them can be operated with a cellphone, but some people prefer to have a separate controller.
And for those considering getting a license to experiment with one, Anderson said it probably would take a person about two to three months.
The farm show was scheduled to conclude Thursday at 4 p.m.